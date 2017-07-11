They found their thrill on blueberry (or strawberry ice cream) Hill

July is National Ice Cream month but in June one dairy association got a jump on the celebration. On June 14th, the International Dairy Foods Association hosted its 35th Annual Capitol Hill Ice Cream Party. The association served nearly 70 flavors of ice cream and thousands of root beer floats in Upper Senate Park. Ice cream members of the association donated 1,500 gallons of ice cream to the event.

Donations came from the American Beverage Association, Crystal Creamery/Humboldt Creamery, Friendly Ice Cream, Galliker Dairy Co., Gifford's Dairy, Hershey Creamery Co., HP Hood, Hiland Dairy Foods Co., Hunter Farms, Jack & Jill D.S.D., Kwik Trip, Mars Chocolate North America, Mayfield Dairy Farms, Inc./Dean Foods Co., Nestlé Dreyer’s Ice Cream, Perry’s Ice Cream Co., Pierre's Ice Cream Co., Prairie Farms Dairy, The Ice Cream Club, Wells Enterprises.

Vanilla and chocolate are the favorite ice cream flavors

Vanilla ice cream is America’s favorite flavor, but chocolate-filled flavors find their way into spots two through five, according to a survey by the International Dairy Foods Association of its members who make and market ice cream, along with members of the National Ice Cream Retailers Association.

The top five flavors are:

Vanilla Chocolate Cookies n’ cream Mint chocolate chip Chocolate chip cookie dough

“Vanilla has long been the best-selling ice cream flavor not only because it is creamy and delicious, but also because of its ability to enhance so many other desserts and treats,” said Cary Frye, IDFA vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs and nationally respected expert on ice cream and frozen desserts. “It tastes great topped by whipped cream and fudge sauce in a sundae, with root beer in a float or atop a warm slice of apple pie.”

When asked to name their most daring and creative flavors, the respondents listed less traditional options including Lemon Poppyseed Muffin, Black Sesame and a bourbon- and caffeine-spiked concoction called Exhausted Parent.

Thank Ronald Reagan for National Ice Cream Month

While he might be better known as the president who liked jelly beans, Ronald Reagan in 1984 designated July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day.

IDFA encourages retailers, scoop shops and consumers to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, which is Sunday, July 16.