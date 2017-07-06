New dairy products: The Farmer’s Cow has a new seasonal blueberry milk

The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn., added another limited-edition flavored whole milk to its line, this time for summer. The blueberry-flavored milk is made with all-natural ingredients, no artificial flavors or colors and no high-fructose corn syrup.

The milk is sold in a 32-ounce glass bottle with a blue cap. The suggested retail price is $5.99 and it’s sold in major retailers, supermarkets and independent grocers throughout Connecticut and select locations in Rhode Island.

A 1-cup serving of the flavored milk contains 180 calories, 8 grams of fat, 20 grams of sugar (10 grams are added) and 8 grams of protein.



The blueberry flavor is the latest edition in a line of successful flavored milks for the company, which has included a raspberry white chocolate and maple-flavored.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.