New dairy products: The Farmer’s Cow has a new seasonal blueberry milk
The flavored milk is available through the summer.
The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn., added another limited-edition flavored whole milk to its line, this time for summer. The blueberry-flavored milk is made with all-natural ingredients, no artificial flavors or colors and no high-fructose corn syrup.
The milk is sold in a 32-ounce glass bottle with a blue cap. The suggested retail price is $5.99 and it’s sold in major retailers, supermarkets and independent grocers throughout Connecticut and select locations in Rhode Island.
A 1-cup serving of the flavored milk contains 180 calories, 8 grams of fat, 20 grams of sugar (10 grams are added) and 8 grams of protein.
The blueberry flavor is the latest edition in a line of successful flavored milks for the company, which has included a raspberry white chocolate and maple-flavored.
Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.
