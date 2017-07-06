Dairy product contest deadline is July 21

Brad Legreid, executive director of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, Madison, said July 21 is the deadline to enter the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, which is organized by the WDPA. Dairy Foods is a contest sponsor.

Winning products will be auctioned during the World Dairy Expo on Oct. 3 in Madison. The WDPA uses some of the entry fees to fund two $2,000 scholarships for students preparing for careers in the dairy industry. WDPA also funds a $2,000 culinary arts scholarship and donates $2,500 to the National Collegiate Judging Contest.

The contest includes all dairy products and is open to all dairy processors, not just those based in Wisconsin. Legreid encourages all marketers, converters, manufacturers, suppliers and end users to enter the contest. Judging will be in Madison in August.

Download the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest entry form here.