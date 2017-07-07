PFM Packaging Machinery launches high-speed stand-up pouch machine

Press release - Has PFM broken the seemingly inescapable relationship between production speeds and flexibility? Until now, pouch machines have either been capable of producing a variety of pouch formats but limited to speeds of 50 to 100 pouches per minute, or fast with a fixed format. That has all changed with the introduction of the new PFM DX series, which launched at Interpack 2017 in Düsseldorf.

New drive technology frees machine from conventional cycles and configurations

The key to the machine’s combination of very high speed and flexibility is the integration of the XTS (eXtended Transport System) from Beckhoff Automation. This has eliminated the complex mechanisms and adjustments normally required to change pouch format. Any format within the machine’s capability can be programmed then selected from the HMI and changes in pouch transport are made automatically.

The system also enables groups of pouches to be buffered, tripling available filling time and maximising the DX’s real production speed. Intermittent motion is maintained so there is nothing to learn about product filling when stepping up from traditional machines. Liquid applications gain from controlled movement, minimizing the “wave” effect in the pouch.

“Servo-everything” makes format changes a breeze

The XTS transport is complemented by PFM’s automated format change in the pouch forming module, a much-loved feature of their existing D-Series machines. The DX can produce a wide variety of pouch styles: 3 or 4 side seal, stand-up and shaped pouches, the same machine can even be equipped with regular knives and full-shape dies which can be selected from the HMI. The usual pouch options are all available: zip, valves, tear notches, hang holes, inert gas etc.

Several models are available with maximum format width up to 9.45 inches (240mm).

Clean build is the new standard

The all stainless-steel portal style frame of the DX delivers benefits to all users in terms of hygiene and accessibility with a washable filling area as standard.

Summing up the machine, PFM packaging guru Cristobal Jorge said, “When we launched the original D-Series we knew the industry was looking for a faster solution without compromises and the Beckhoff XTS has enabled us to make that a reality; it’s not just a pouch machine, it’s a pouch factory.”



SOURCE: PFM Packaging Machinery U.S. Division