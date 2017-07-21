QCS Purchasing tackles challenges in innovative ways

QCS Purchasing’s mission has long been driven by its desire to provide the best supply chain solutions to its owners in the form of value, quality and service. Recognizing that food industry challenges have dramatically accelerated in recent years, QCS has adapted its procurement strategy by focusing on the use of supply chain specialists and also tapping into comprehensive data analysis in its comprehensive sourcing approach. So much has changed in just the past five years that today companies need to be able to do a much deeper dive to find the value that they require. Through the use of technology, QCS is beginning to provide detailed trend and data analysis which most certainly will make the difference between sourcing success or failure.

By focusing further on “actively managed” programs and looking at challenges in innovative ways, QCS Purchasing is on a pace to have the most successful year ever in its history this year. Of course, this cannot be done alone as it is through the commitment of its valued supply partners and supply chain specialists who work relentlessly to ensure that QCS is able to identify and unleash hidden value that its owners require.

QCS’s core competencies are:

Corrugated box supply

Resin - HDPE

Orange juice futures hedging

Corn sweetener tolling

Maintenance and repair supplies under its actively managed concept

Freight and logistics innovation

Company overview

QCS Purchasing LLC is the largest and lowest cost solutions provider in its space, serving over 400 companies and 800 plant locations. QCS is incorporated as a non-profit which ensures that all savings and earnings (after expenses) are returned 100% to its owners in the form of pricing discounts and rebates.

QCS members enjoy participation with no ongoing fees or minimum use requirements. Participation is completely voluntary and companies can pick and choose how and in what to participate.

The company is a joint venture owned by the Southeast Cooperative Organization (SECO), Quality Chekd Dairies and Allied Purchasing. The combined sales of its owners are well into the multibillions of dollars servicing dairy, organic and natural foods, water, carbonated beverages, fruit and vegetables, as well as the craft beer industry.

This article was prepared by QCS Purchasing. For more information about QCS Purchasing, go to www.qcspurchasing.com.