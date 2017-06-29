Chobani launches its first non-Greek yogurt line called Smooth

Chobani, Norwich, N.Y., is stepping beyond the Greek yogurt segment with Chobani Smooth, the company's first foray into non-Greek, classic yogurt.

Smooth is a low-fat (1-1.5%) classic yogurt with 25% less sugar and twice the protein of other traditional yogurt, according to Chobani. The strawberry flavor contains 120 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 14 grams of sugar and 11 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce serving. It’s sold in five flavors: peach, strawberry, vanilla, blueberry and black cherry.

It’s made by lightly straining the yogurt to keep the protein that's naturally found in milk. It is said to not have a tart taste and has a thicker texture that’s typically found in strained yogurts. The yogurt is then blended with natural ingredients and real fruit or vanilla, depending on the flavor. Like all of Chobani's products, Smooth is made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients, real fruit, live and active cultures and fresh milk from cows not treated with rBST.

The yogurt is available in grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.79 per 2-pack of 5.3-ounce cups.

Chobani builds on sales momentum

Chobani is the leading Greek yogurt brand in the United States, accounting for 38% of all Greek yogurt sales, according to the company. The launch of Smooth follows other successful product launches by the company, including Drink Chobani in 2016, the company's first portable yogurt drink, and Flip in 2014, which is said to be one of the fastest-growing innovations in the U.S. dairy aisle.

Building on this momentum, Chobani is supporting this new launch with unique packaging, targeted couponing, in-store support and a robust campaign across PR, digital and social channels.

"As a food maker, it's important to me that we're giving families across America better options that are delicious and accessible," Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO, said in a press release statement. "With Chobani Smooth, we're bringing craftmanship back to traditional yogurt with a product that has less sugar and more protein than most of the options out there and no artificial sweeteners or flavors."

Read more about Chobani in Chobani's way means making better food for more people and Inside the yogurt plant: Chobani looms large in Magic Valley.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.