Former Ag Secretary Vilsack is keynoter at Wisconsin dairy event
Also speaking at the 2017 Dairy Symposium are executives from Land O’Lakes, Michigan Milk Producers Association, Culvers Franchising, Dannon and Chr. Hansen.
Former U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is the keynote speaker at the July 10 Presidents Banquet during the Dairy Symposium hosted by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association.
Former U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is the keynote speaker at the 2017 Dairy Symposium hosted by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. The symposium will be held July 10 to 11 at The Landmark Resort in Door County, Wisconsin.
Vilsack is the keynote speaker at the July 10 Presidents Banquet. He is expected to address dairy issues such as the trade disputes with Canada and possible rewriting of the North American Free Trade Act. Vilsack currently heads the U.S. Dairy Export Council and is a contributing columnist to Dairy Foods.
Other confirmed speakers at the 2017 Dairy Symposium are:
- Pete Kappelman, Chairman of the board, Land O’Lakes
- Joe Diglio, GM, Michigan Milk Producers Association
- Joe Koss, CEO/President, Culvers Franchising
- David Carpenter, President, Chr. Hansen
- Philippe Caradec, VP, Dannon
- Dr. Craig Morris, USDA
- Dave Meidl, President, Midwestern BioAg
- Scott Behrens, Lockton Companies
- Randy Green, Principal, Watson Green LLC (DMI)
- Melissa Hughes, Corporate Council, Organic Valley
For registration information, visit https://www.wdpa.net/dairy-symposium or call 608-836-3336.
