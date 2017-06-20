11 new cultured dairy products

In continued celebration of National Dairy Month, Dairy Foods’ editorial team has gathered some of our favorite new cultured dairy products introduced this year.

Yogurt manufacturers continue to innovate with unique flavor varieties, snack options and drinkable varieties. Cottage cheese companies aim to keep up by touting high-protein content and creating flavored, single-serve options.

Take a look at what’s new in your local dairy cultured dairy aisles.

From the cup

Liberté yogurt, a brand of General Mills, Minneapolis, added two new flavors to its line of organic, whole-milk yogurts — Indonesian vanilla bean and Nicaraguan coffee bean (limited-edition). The yogurts are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.89 per 5.5-ounce cup. The vanilla flavor contains 220 calories, 11 grams of fat, 21 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per 5.5-ounce serving. The flavors join the company’s other eight flavors, including coconut and mango.

The Dannon Co., White Plains, N.Y., has a new whole-milk Greek yogurt in an orange creme flavor. The yogurt is available nationwide and retails for $1.09. A 5-3-ounce serving contains 150 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 13 grams of sugar and 11 grams of protein. The flavor joins the company's other eight whole-milk flavors, including banana cream and strawberry.

A new Key lime flavor is available from Icelandic Provisions, New York, producer of traditional Icelandic skyr. Skyr is said to be high in protein, low in fat and low in sugar. It contains around 120 to 130 calories, 2 grams of fat, 11 to 12 grams of sugar and 14 to 15 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce serving. The skyr is available nationwide and retails for $1.69 to $1.99 per 5.3-ounce cup.

The Greek Gods brand Greek-style yogurt added a new maple flavor to its multiserve flavor selection. The yogurt is sold nationally and retails for $3.99 to $4.59 per 24-ounce container. The maple flavor contains 220 calories, 10 grams of fat, 24 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per 2/3-cup serving. The Greek Gods is a brand of The Hain Celestial Group, Lake Success, N.Y.

New York-based siggi’s added 9% Triple Cream to its Icelandic-style yogurt line. The yogurt is made with whole milk, cream and fruit, and comes in three flavors: raspberry, lemon and vanilla. The yogurts are sold nationwide for $1.69 per container...read more about this product here.

Straus Family Creamery, Petaluma, Calif., introduced two organic Greek yogurts to its line. Whole-milk vanilla and low-fat plain are available in 32-ounce containers. The vanilla flavor contains 240 calories, 7 grams of fat, 32 grams of sugar and 32 grams of protein per 1-cup serving. The Greek yogurts are available at California grocery stores at a suggested retail price of $7.99, with a larger distribution in other western states anticipated by mid-year.

Los Angeles-based Good Culture has expanded its flavored cottage cheese line to include a new natural range. Its original line is organic. The single-serve cottage cheeses are made with natural ingredients (no gums, preservatives, protein concentrates or artificial ingredients.) It comes in plain, strawberry, blueberry and pineapple flavors. The strawberry flavor contains 160 calories, 5 grams of fat, 10 grams of sugar and 16 grams of protein per 5.3-ounce cup. The cottage cheeses are available nationally for a suggested retail price of $1.69 per container.

Drinkable yogurts

Londonderry, N.H.-based Stonyfield Organic introduced whole-milk drinkable smoothies in two flavors, peach and strawberry. The strawberry flavor contains 160 calories, 7 grams of fat, 15 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving. The non-GMO smoothies are available at select Whole Foods nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 4-pack of 6-ounce bottles.

Siggi’s also launched three flavors of single-serve, whole-milk, drinkable yogurts in vanilla, strawberry and blueberry flavors. The yogurt drinks contain 8 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving. They are sold nationwide and sell for $1.69 per 8-ounce bottle...read more about these drinkable yogurts here.



Sidecar yogurt innovations

Yoplait, a brand of General Mills, launched a new line called Dippers. It combines nonfat Greek yogurt with crunchy dippers in one convenient package. The yogurts come in six flavors, including raspberry chocolate chunk Greek nonfat yogurt with chocolate-drizzled pretzels. They sell for $1.79 per container...read more about these Dippers here.

Chobani, Norwich, N.Y., added new unique flavors to its Flip line, which features a side compartment with mix-ins that can be "flipped" into the yogurt. New flavors include carrot-cake inspired and s'more-inspired varieties. Read more about its new Flip flavors here.