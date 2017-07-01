The Future of Foil Lidding: Challenges and Innovation

It’s Tough to be on Top

Consumers are looking for expanded choices in portable food options and pre-portioned snacks. As their choices grow, the sophistication of new products and how they’re packaged is on its heels. Rigid packaging with foil lidding is uniquely suited to be at the forefront of this emerging trend with yogurt and other products being a snacking option.

Foil lids are ideal for very simple reasons – they’re easy to open, durable and cost effective. According to Mintel, 74% of consumers want packaging that’s easy to open. Lids should peel perfectly in one piece, every time, without shredding or tearing.

Lidding for rigid packages is critical to product quality and value. The wrong lid can be a weak link between the consumer and maximum enjoyment. Here’s a breakdown of the challenges that traditional foil lidding faces with both consumers and the manufacturing process.

Damage Resistance That Makes an Impact

Most obviously, foil lid strength means integrity of the package and product for the consumer. From aisle to cart, to grocery bag and refrigerator, both the package and lid need to survive any number of drops, sharp edges, weight from stacking and other hazards. Lid strength and integrity reinforces consumer confidence in the quality of the brand and the product itself.

Additionally, lid strength is crucial in manufacturing and transportation. Durable lidding means product is saved from potential damage during the manufacturing process as well as during handling, shipping and even stocking. That means markedly less waste, inventory loss and time spent cleaning up after package puncture failures.

No Cuts, No Complaints

Another challenge with traditional foil lidding is the sharp edges inherent in its material makeup. Though seldom severe, cuts and injuries from foil lids draw frequent complaints from consumers and employees alike. Cuts to consumers can create frustration and brand disloyalty, while cuts to manufacturing employees can mean lost productivity and work interruptions. Consumers turn to the internet to voice their complaints, creating a trickle-down effect to their followers and friends. Foil lidding needs to evolve in order to drive safety for all those in contact with the product.

Save the Earth While Saving Material

For corporations that have sustainability goals to meet, foil lid innovation will need to continue focusing on minimizing its environmental footprint. Being able to reduce the amount of material used without compromising the quality or strength of the lid is the next logical step. With these efforts and innovations, brands can feature a sustainability message on their package to conscientious consumers as an added bonus.

The Need to Stay Innovative

The marketplace for portable food options and pre-portioned snacks with rigid packaging options is here to stay and will continue to keep growing. In large part, innovations to foil lidding make it possible to enhance the overall experience consumers have with your package. Learn about the next generation of foil lidding that says goodbye to the status quo and hello to improved performance and quality. Discover Bemis® Calypso™ foil lidding by calling 800.544.4672, emailing calypso@bemis.com or visiting bemis.com/calypso. Or, download the informative infographic, Is your lidding an obstacle or an invitation?