Suppliers of sweeteners offer up natural, organic and clean label solutions

Liquid sugar made from raw cane

Sugaright 350L is non-GMO, liquid sugar from Sugaright, a subsidiary of CSC Sugar, made from all-natural raw cane. The amber-colored product is less processed than traditional liquid sugars, reducing the energy and water used during refining by 80%, according to the company. The small amounts of natural color components that remain have proven to have no impact on the color or flavor of ice cream mixes, dairy-based creamers and other products, said the company.

215-278-4077; www.sugaright.com

Isomalt helps eliminate/cut added sugar in ice cream

Being the only bulk sugar replacer derived from pure sugar beet, Beneo’s non-GMO isomalt has natural sweetness while being 100% sugar-free. Isomalt contributes to creamy texture and mouthfeel in ice cream. The taste profile is almost equal to sucrose but with a softer sweetness intensity and only half the calories. The product is very low glycemic, so it can lower the blood sugar response of final products, according to the company. The versatile isomalt variants allow tailored solutions with less or no (added) sugar for many applications.

973-867-2140; www.beneo.com

Dry sweetener adds maple flavor

Domino Specialty Ingredients’ Qwik-Flo Maple (granulated) is a blend of crystallized maple syrup and cane sugar. Free-flowing granules make mixing easy. Qwik-Flo Maple adds a taste of maple to beverages, desserts, yogurts and a variety of other applications.

800-446-9763; www.dominospecialtyingredients.com

Provides optimized applicability, consistent sweetness

Sunett acesulfame potassium (Ace-K) from Celanese (Nutrinova) is a zero-calorie, high-intensity sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than sugar. It reportedly has a pure taste, a fast onset of sweetness and no lingering aftertaste. The blending characteristics act as a synergistic foundation for achieving various sweetness requirements. The product has been certified to meet the international safety and quality standards, and is suitable for diabetics as well as being absolutely non-cariogenetic. It is available in four different food grades and pharmaceutical.

800-786-3883; www.celanese.com

Sweeteners are direct replacements for sugar

Frutalose SFP and SF75 from Sensus America are natural solutions to reduce added sugar in a variety of applications. The products are as sweet as 65% that of sucrose yet still contain as much as 85% dietary fiber. They’ve been shown to directly reduce sugar by as much as 33% without negatively impacting the taste and texture. They also have the ability to mask high-intensity sweeteners and work well with stevia to create natural, low-calorie sweetener systems. These ingredients are natural, non-GMO, gluten-free and low GI.

646-452-6140; www.inspiredbyinulin.com

Provides creamy mouthfeel and smooth texture

Dolcia Prima Allulose from Tate & Lyle can be used in a variety of dairy applications including yogurt and frozen desserts. It provides a balanced sweetness and flavor profile as well as good meltdown, so manufacturers can replace caloric sugars and achieve the same taste and functionality.

847-396-7500; www.dolciaprima.com

Sweetener derived from naturally occurring sugar

Gadot America’s non-GMO Fruit ‘n Sweet crystalline fructose is a nutritive sweetener that is produced from sugar into a pure white, free-flowing crystalline material. Fructose is 1.2 to 1.7 times as sweet as sugar, with a low glycemic index and excellent solubility. It is said to help mask the aftertaste of artificial sweeteners and enhances fruit flavors with excellent humectant properties.

847-419-7750; www.gadotbio.com

All-natural, clean-label sweetener

The National Honey Board says honey contributes exceptional flavor, performs essential functional roles and is an outstanding marketing tool. There are more than 300 varietals of honey in the United States, each with a unique flavor and color profile. It can be used for new product development when making a yogurt, dairy beverage or flavored milk.

303-776-2337; www.honey.com

Natural, high-intensity sweeteners

PureRefine Ultra-Purified MonkSweet monk fruit extract from Steviva Ingredients is developed via a unique, double-purification process that utilizes a two-stage ion-exchange resin bed filtration system. The process uses resins from naturally occurring polymers that are capable of exchanging ions with ions in a monk fruit solution that is passed through them. This results in the removal of all aftertaste off-notes reminiscent of melon rind. Ion-exchange resins are used to help convert one type of sugar into another type of sugar, and to decolorize and purify sugar syrups.

310-455-9876; www.stevivaingredients.com

Liquid stevia drops can be ordered in bulk

SweetLeaf’s liquid stevia Sweet Drops come in 16 flavors, including vanilla crème. All flavors can be ordered in bulk for any size manufacturer. These drops provide flavor and sweetness, without any added or hidden sugars. They have zero calories, no artificial ingredients, a non-glycemic response, and are gluten-free and kosher. The product is free from the taste of solvent artifacts, as the company uses a water-based extraction system. The drops can be used to sweeten/flavor beverages, food and recipes.

800-899-9908; www.sweetleaf.com

Growing interest in organic items

The latest addition to the portfolio at The Ingredient House is its organic erythritol, which is often paired with organic stevia and offered under the company’s RightSweet branding. The company also has a range of organic flavors offered under the Jean Neil label.

910-693-0037; www.theingredienthouse.com

Sweetness with significantly less bitter aftertaste

Bestevia Reb-M stevia sweetener was launched by Ingredion with its partner, SweeGen. The 95% pure Reb-M stevia sweetener is derived from the stevia leaf and enables manufacturers to reduce more sugar than before. It is 200 to 300 times sweeter than sugar, with a much cleaner sensory profile than traditional stevia sweeteners. The sweetener is approved in the United States and Canada, and will soon be available in other countries.

800-713-0208; www.ingredion.us/bestevia