Three Twins Ice Cream releases two new organic frozen novelties

Three Twins Ice Cream, Petaluma, Calif., added two new frozen novelties. The lemon ice cream wafer sandwich contains 180 calories, 7 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per 4-ounce bar. The triple chocolate sundae cone contains 230 calories, 11 grams of fat, 22 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein per 4-ounce cone. The sandwiches are available in 6-packs and retail for $5.99. The cones are available in 3-packs and retail for $5.99 and as singles for $1.99. Both products are available nationwide at supermarket chains such as Safeway, Albertsons, Tom Thumb and at independent natural retailers.