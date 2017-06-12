Dairy Foods & BeveragesIce Cream/NoveltiesNew Dairy Products

Three Twins Ice Cream releases two new organic frozen novelties

three twins

Three Twins organic ice cream

June 12, 2017
Three Twins Ice Cream, Petaluma, Calif., added two new frozen novelties. The lemon ice cream wafer sandwich contains 180 calories, 7 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per 4-ounce bar. The triple chocolate sundae cone contains 230 calories, 11 grams of fat, 22 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein per 4-ounce cone. The sandwiches are available in 6-packs and retail for $5.99. The cones are available in 3-packs and retail for $5.99 and as singles for $1.99. Both products are available nationwide at supermarket chains such as Safeway, Albertsons, Tom Thumb and at independent natural retailers.

