Skinny Cow adds two flavors of frozen Greek yogurt bars
Skinny Cow, a brand of Nestlé, Oakland, Calif., updated the recipes for all of its frozen treats, redesigned all its packaging and added frozen Greek yogurt bars in two flavors: Salt-Kissed Caramel and Chocolate Fudgetastic Swirl. The caramel flavor contains 100 calories, 13 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per 2.65-ounce bar. The bars are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4-pack. As part of the new recipes in its current frozen portfolio, the company shortened the ingredient lists and removed ingredients with unfamiliar names.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.