Skinny Cow adds two flavors of frozen Greek yogurt bars

Skinny Cow, a brand of Nestlé, Oakland, Calif., updated the recipes for all of its frozen treats, redesigned all its packaging and added frozen Greek yogurt bars in two flavors: Salt-Kissed Caramel and Chocolate Fudgetastic Swirl. The caramel flavor contains 100 calories, 13 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per 2.65-ounce bar. The bars are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4-pack. As part of the new recipes in its current frozen portfolio, the company shortened the ingredient lists and removed ingredients with unfamiliar names.