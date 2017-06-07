Blue Bunny launches bite-sized stickless ice cream bars

Blue Bunny, a brand of Wells Enterprises, Le Mars, Iowa, launched Bunny Snacks. These bite-sized stickless ice cream bars are available in four flavors: salted caramel pretzel, chocolate vanilla twist, chocolate chip cookie and cookies ‘n cream. The frozen treats are individually wrapped and packaged in transparent, re-sealable freezer bags. The chocolate chip cookie flavor contains 150 calories, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein per 2.5-ounce bar. They’re sold nationwide in 6-packs for a suggested retail price of $4.49 to $4.99.