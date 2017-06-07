Dairy processor news from Land O’Lakes, DairyAmerica

DairyAmerica, Fresno, Calif., appointed Dan Block as chief executive officer. He joined DairyAmerica in 2011, and most recently served as the organization’s chief commercial officer in charge of global sales strategy. DairyAmerica, a marketing cooperative owned by Agri-Mark, California Dairies Inc., O-AT-KA Milk Producers and United Dairymen of Arizona, is a leading exporter of U.S. dairy ingredients.

Yone Dewberry has been promoted to chief supply chain officer at Land O’Lakes Inc., the dairy cooperative based in Arden Hills, Minn. He reports directly to Beth Ford, group executive vice president and chief operating officer. Dewberry is a nine-year veteran of Land O’Lakes.

Brooke Trustem and Mikayla Maroszek are recipients of scholarships funded by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, Madison. Trustem, the winner of the Robert L. Bradley Scholarship, completed her freshman year at UW-Madison. Maroszek is the winner of the 2017 Wisconsin Dairy Products Association Scholarship. She completed her sophomore year at UW-River Falls. Each will receive a check for $2,000 at the WPDA World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest auction on Oct. 3.