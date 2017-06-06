10 new dairy products for June Dairy Month

It’s National Dairy Month and we are celebrating by highlighting some favorite new products from across the dairy aisles. Simple and clean ingredients and bold flavors are on display with this crop of new dairy products.

New milk and butter products

Wellman, Iowa-based Kalona Organics, distributor of the Kalona SuperNatural brand, introduced a 16-ounce on-the-go size of its organic whole-milk chocolate milk. The new size is ideal to use for a recovery drink, said the company, and it joins the 32-ounce and 64-ounce sizes already offered.

The chocolate milk is made with USDA-certified organic, grass-fed grade-A whole-milk, organic cane sugar, organic nonfat milk, organic cocoa and carrageenan. The milk is non-homogenized and batch pasteurized.

A 1-cup serving contains 230 calories, 7 grams of fat, 31 grams of sugar and 10 grams of protein. The milk is available at Hy-Vee stores, Natural Grocers, and independent natural foods retailers and co-ops.

The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn., added another flavor to its line of limited-edition flavored milks — a raspberry white chocolate, which is available through the spring season. It’s sold in a 32-ounce collectible glass bottle for a suggested retail price of $5.99…read more about this product here.

Finlandia Imported Butter, Parsippany, N.J., launched two premium spreadable butters — spreadable butter with canola oil and spreadable butter with canola oil 25% reduced-fat — to its portfolio.

The butter is made with non-GMO canola oil and contains less sodium compared to other butters, according to the company. The regular butter with canola oil contains 90 calories, 10 grams of fat and 35 milligrams of sodium per 1-tablespoon serving.

The butters are available in 8-ounce and 15-ounce tubs and can be found at select grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide.

New cultured products

Tillamook County Creamery, Tillamook, Ore., introduced a line of single-serve whole-milk Farmstyle Greek yogurts in six flavors: Northwest blackberry, strawberry black currant, Mexican vanilla, raspberry fig, clover honey and Meyer lemon pear. It also added two new flavors to its Good & Creamy yogurt line: Hood River pear and maple vanilla.

The Good & Creamy yogurts are available for a suggested retail price of $0.79 for each 6-ounce, and can be found in major retailers throughout the West coast. The Greek yogurts retail for $1.39 per 5.3-ounce cup.



Chicago-based Dutch Farms introduced an updated line of premium dips made with sour cream. The line features redesigned packaging and three new flavors: Cheddar Jalapeno, dill and salsa and sour cream.

The full line of eight dips also includes French Onion, veggie and Spinach Artichoke. A 2-tablespoon serving of the dill flavors contains 130 calories, 12 grams of fat, 2 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein.

The dips are sold in various regions nationwide, including the Chicagoland area, Indiana, Michigan, Georgia, California and Florida. The suggested retail price is $2.99 per 12-ounce container.

Aloe meets yogurt with the new Japanese-style yogurt from Morinaga Nutritional Foods Inc., Torrance, Calif. Alove is made with fresh aloe, milk, sugar and whey protein isolate. The yogurt is available in three flavors: original aloe, strawberry and blueberry...read more about this product here.

New cheese products

Basking Ridge, N.J.-based Arla Foods expanded its cheese product portfolio with new medium Cheddar slices and Mediterranean Garden cream cheese.

The Cheddar slices are sold for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 7.5-ounce package that contain 10 slices. The Mediterranean Garden cream cheese features a bold flavor blend of grilled bell peppers, olives, basil and garlic. The suggested retail price is $2.99 per 7-ounce tub. It joins the other flavors: original, herbs and spices, blueberry, peppercorn and light cream cheese.

The medium Cheddar slices contain 80 calories, 7 grams of fat and 5 grams of protein per 0.75-ounce slice. All Arla cheese products are available nationwide.

New ice cream products

Tillamook also has two new special batch ice cream flavors for the summer — Monster Cookie and Oregon Strawberry Lemonade.

Monster Cookie features Cookie dough ice cream mixed with peanut butter, crispy oats, chocolate flakes and crunchy candies.

Oregon Strawberry Lemonade features lemonade ice cream with chunks of real, Oregon strawberries.

The suggested retail price is $5.49 to $5.99 per 56-ounce container. Both products can be found through mid-August at major grocery retailers including Fred Meyer, Wal-Mart, and Winco in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Arizona.