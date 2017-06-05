Dunkin’ Donuts releases RTD coffee and milk beverages

Dairy Foods & BeveragesMilk

June 5, 2017
A new line of ready-to-drink coffee and milk beverages were released from Dunkin’ Donuts, Canton, Mass. The coffees are made with Arabica coffee blends, milk and sugar, and they are available in four flavors: original, mocha, French vanilla and espresso. The mocha flavor contains 290 calories, 6 grams of fat, 45 grams of sugar and 14 grams of protein per 13.7-ounce bottle. The Coca-Cola Co. will manufacture, distribute and sell the product. The coffees are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.65 per bottle. 

