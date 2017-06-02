Dairy Foods & BeveragesCultured DairyNew Dairy Products

siggi’s introduces 9% Triple Cream to its Icelandic-style yogurt line

siggi’s Triple Cream

June 2, 2017
New York-based siggi’s introduced 9% Triple Cream to its Icelandic-style yogurt line. The mother of the company’s founder used to make him plain skyr and whipped cream mixed with fruit when he was a child, which was the inspiration behind the recipe for Triple Cream.  The yogurt is made with whole milk, cream and fruit, and comes in three flavors: raspberry, lemon and vanilla. The vanilla flavor contains 170 calories, 10 grams of fat, 8 grams of sugar and 9 grams of protein per 4-ounce container. The yogurts are sold nationwide for $1.69 per container.

