The Farmer's Cow adds limited-edition raspberry white chocolate milk

The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn., added another flavor to its line of limited-edition flavored milks — raspberry white chocolate is available through the spring season, while supplies last.

It’s sold in a 32-ounce collectible glass bottle for a suggested retail price of $5.99. The milk contains 180 calories, 8 grams of fat, 20 grams of sugar (8 grams is added sugar) and 8 grams of protein per 1-cup serving.

The flavored milk is sold in major retailers, supermarkets and independent grocers throughout Connecticut and select locations in Rhode Island.

