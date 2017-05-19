Numi Organic Tea introduces organic RTD teas

Numi Organic Tea, San Francisco, the organic and Fair Trade dry tea brand, introduced a line of ready-to-drink teas in five flavors: black lemon, Jasmine green, Hibiscus red, aged Earl Grey and classic mint. The black tea lemon flavor contains 60 calories and 14 grams of sugar per 12-ounce serving. The teas are sold for a suggested retail price of $1.79-$1.89 per 12-ounce bottle, and are available in stores in Southern California, Portland and Seattle.