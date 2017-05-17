Sunup launches RTD organic coffee with antioxidants

Sunup Inc., New York, introduced a new ready-to-drink coffee — Sunup Green Coffee. The product is made with organic coffee beans that have never been roasted and contains natural antioxidants and caffeine, the company said. Packaged in 9.5-ounce glass bottles, the coffee is available in select markets for a suggested retail price of $3.49. It’s made from organic green coffee and cane sugar, and contains 80 calories, 17 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein per 9.5-ounce serving.