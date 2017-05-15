Dairy Foods & BeveragesNon-Dairy Beverages

Pure Leaf adds two flavors to RTD leaf-brewed teas

pure leaf

Pure Leaf

May 15, 2017
KEYWORDS RTD beverages / RTD tea / tea products
Reprints
No Comments

Pure Leaf, a product of The Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership, Purchase N.Y., added mint and pomegranate flavors to its lineup of ready-to-drink iced teas. Like all Pure Leaf iced teas, the new flavors are leaf-brewed and sweetened with sugar. The mint flavor contains 100 calories and 27 grams of sugar per 18.5-ounce serving. The teas have a suggested retail price of $1.40 per 18.5-ounce bottle and are available nationwide.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.