Pure Leaf adds two flavors to RTD leaf-brewed teas

Pure Leaf, a product of The Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership, Purchase N.Y., added mint and pomegranate flavors to its lineup of ready-to-drink iced teas. Like all Pure Leaf iced teas, the new flavors are leaf-brewed and sweetened with sugar. The mint flavor contains 100 calories and 27 grams of sugar per 18.5-ounce serving. The teas have a suggested retail price of $1.40 per 18.5-ounce bottle and are available nationwide.