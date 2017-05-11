Dairy processors are All Star winners

All Star Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., elected new board members at its annual convention in March. They are: Dean Angott, C.F. Burger Creamery, Detroit; Rich Draper, The Ice Cream Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.; and Chris Hackman, Central Dairy, Jefferson City, Mo.

Hunter Farms of High Point, N.C., received the Member of the Year Award. Other award recipients were:

Purchasing Award: Champion Brands, Clinton, Mo.

Best Milk: Rockview Family Farms, Downey, Calif.

Best Ice Cream: Gifford’s Ice Cream, Skowhegan, Maine

Best Buttermilk: Plains Dairy, Amarillo, Texas

Best Sour Cream: Upstate Farms, West Seneca, N.Y.

Best Cottage Cheese: Super Store Industries, Turlock, Calif.

Best Yogurt: Super Stores Industries, Turlock, Calif.

Best Ice Cream Mix: Turner Dairy, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Dr. Henry Randolph Most Improved: Guida’s Dairy, New Britain, Conn.

Supplier of the Year: Dupont Nutrition & Health/Danisco, New Century, Kan.

The association also honored former executive director Jeff Sterne, who retired.