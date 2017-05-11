Dairy processors are All Star winners
All Star Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., elected new board members at its annual convention in March. They are: Dean Angott, C.F. Burger Creamery, Detroit; Rich Draper, The Ice Cream Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.; and Chris Hackman, Central Dairy, Jefferson City, Mo.
Hunter Farms of High Point, N.C., received the Member of the Year Award. Other award recipients were:
- Purchasing Award: Champion Brands, Clinton, Mo.
- Best Milk: Rockview Family Farms, Downey, Calif.
- Best Ice Cream: Gifford’s Ice Cream, Skowhegan, Maine
- Best Buttermilk: Plains Dairy, Amarillo, Texas
- Best Sour Cream: Upstate Farms, West Seneca, N.Y.
- Best Cottage Cheese: Super Store Industries, Turlock, Calif.
- Best Yogurt: Super Stores Industries, Turlock, Calif.
- Best Ice Cream Mix: Turner Dairy, Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Dr. Henry Randolph Most Improved: Guida’s Dairy, New Britain, Conn.
- Supplier of the Year: Dupont Nutrition & Health/Danisco, New Century, Kan.
The association also honored former executive director Jeff Sterne, who retired.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.