Rondelé by Président adds 3 new bold spreadable cheese flavors

rondele

Président’s rondelé Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper

May 10, 2017
Three new spreadable cheese flavors of rondelé by Président, part of Lactalis Deli Inc., New York,  are: Thai sweet chili, pineapple-ginger and sea salt and cracked pepper. A two-tablespoon serving of the sea salt flavor contains 70 calories, 7 grams of fat, 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of protein. The cheeses are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 6.5-ounce tub.

