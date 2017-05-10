Rondelé by Président adds 3 new bold spreadable cheese flavors

Three new spreadable cheese flavors of rondelé by Président, part of Lactalis Deli Inc., New York, are: Thai sweet chili, pineapple-ginger and sea salt and cracked pepper. A two-tablespoon serving of the sea salt flavor contains 70 calories, 7 grams of fat, 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of protein. The cheeses are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 6.5-ounce tub.