Blue Bunny's new 2017 lineup includes chunky and sugar-free ice cream flavors

blue bunny

Blue Bunny PB 'N Cones

May 10, 2017
KEYWORDS ice cream flavors / sugar free
Blue Bunny, a brand of Wells Enterprises, Le Mars, Iowa, released its 2017 lineup which includes new signature and sugar-free flavors. Signature flavors include PB ‘N Cones, Rockin’ Rocky Road and Monster Cookie Mash. Sugar-free flavors include Bunny Tracks, Peanut Butter Party and Salted Caramel Craze. The PB ‘N Cones flavor (vanilla-flavored ice cream, peanut butter swirls and dipped cones pieces) contains 180 calories, 10 grams of fat, 17 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per 1/2-cup serving. The ice cream can be found nationwide. The suggested retail price for the 46-ounce cartons is $4.99 to $5.99.

