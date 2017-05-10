Dairies invest in production facilities
May 10, 2017
Executives heading dairy processing firms must be confident in the future of the industry, based on their investment and expansion plans. In March and April, these companies made the following announcements:
- Fairlife LLC and Continental Dairy Facilities received a $2.4 million grant from the state of Michigan to help upgrade their wastewater treatment operations in Coopersville.
- Cheesemaker Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery received up to $175,000 in state tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to expand its facility in western Wisconsin. The co-op plans a 28,500-square-foot expansion of its plant in the town of Ellsworth, which is known as the “Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin.”
- Shamrock Farms of Arizona is expanding its milk manufacturing facility in Augusta County, Va. The expansion, coming two years after the facility opened its doors, will more than double its production capacity, the processor said. The expansion will significantly increase filling capacity and expand product varieties, sizes and formats. Among the technology additions is the ability to produce shelf stable products in plastic single-serve bottles.
- Minnesota-based dairy cooperative Land O’Lakes Inc. acquired Vermont Creamery, Websterville, Vt.
