Philadelphia Cream Cheese introduces cheesecake cups

May 6, 2017
Philadelphia Cream Cheese, a Kraft Heinz brand, Chicago and Pittsburgh, introduced cream cheese cheesecake cups. The pre-portioned cups are found in the ready-to-eat desserts aisle and made with milk, cream and fruit or toppings. The snacks are available in four flavors: cheesecake with strawberries, cherries, milk chocolate sauce and salted caramel sauce toppings. A 3.25-cup serving of the strawberry variety contains 170 calories, 10 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein. The cups are available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a 2-pack of 3.25-oz. cups.

