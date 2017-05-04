Siggi’s Icelandic-style yogurt adds 3 flavors of whole-milk, drinkable yogurts

New York-based siggi’s, maker of Icelandic-style yogurt, introduced three flavors of single-serve, whole-milk, drinkable yogurts: vanilla, strawberry and blueberry. The yogurt drinks are made without any artificial preservatives, thickeners, sweeteners, flavors or colors. The strawberry flavor contains 180 calories, 5 grams of fat, 18 grams of sugar and 8 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving. They are sold nationwide and retail for $1.69 per 8-ounce bottle.