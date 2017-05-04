Dairy Foods & BeveragesCultured DairySales Data

Cultured dairy beverage sales are movin’ on up

Unit sales for refrigerated kefir products and shelf-stable yogurt drinks both see double-digit increases, while other cultured dairy segments are struggling.

yogurt sales
May 4, 2017
Sarah M. Kennedy
KEYWORDS cultured dairy sales / yogurt / yogurt drinks
Reprints
No Comments

Consumers are guzzling the drinkable cultured dairy options — sales for refrigerated kefir products and shelf-stable yogurt drinks are on the rise. Sales for sour cream are also up. Meanwhile, sales for regular yogurt and cream cheese have dropped. 

Shelf-stable drinkable yogurts see boost

The overall yogurt category saw dollar sales drop 1.6% to $7.5 billion and unit sales were down 6.6% to 4.8 billion, according to Information Resources Inc. (IRI), Chicago, for the 52 weeks ended Feb. 19, 2017.

It was a different story for the refrigerated kefir segment, dollar sales climbed 12.3% to $117.8 million and unit sales jumped 11.8% to 36.3 million. (See table). Lifeway Foods dominated the segment with $92.5 million. Dollar sales improved 7.1% and unit sales were up 6.5%. The Greek Gods (The Hain Celestial Group) saw dollar sales drop 0.7%, but unit sales rose 5.5%. Coming up third, private label saw dollar sales jump 225.9% and unit sales climb 89.5%. Dollar and unit sales skyrocketed for Wallaby Yogurt, up 260.3% and 299.6%, respectively. Clover Organic Farms (Clover Stornetta Farms) showed dollar sales down 5% and unit sales dropped 2.7%. Dollar sales for Green Valley Organics increased 25.9% and unit sales jumped 27.6%.

In the smaller shelf-stable yogurt/yogurt drinks segment — dollar sales increased 23.2% to $24.4 million, and unit sales jumped 20.4% to 12.8 million. There is no specific sales data for refrigerated yogurt drinks, according to IRI; this data is included in the overall yogurt category. Earth’s Best (The Hain Celestial Group) led the segment with $9.8 million and dollar sales were up 2.7%. Unit sales improved 5.5% to 6.4 million. Dollar sales increased 7.3% to $2.5 million for Lala (Borden Dairy Co.), and unit sales jumped 25%. Stonyfield Organic struggled with both dollar and unit sales down 48.1% and 48%, respectively.

Other cultured foods try to hold ground

The sour cream category showed dollar sales tick up 2.1% to $1.2 billion and unit sales improved 1.1% to 621.4 million. Among the top 10, segment leader Daisy Brand’s dollar sales increased 11.5% to $614.4 million, and unit sales got a 12.6% boost. Private label came up second with $297.1% — but dollar and unit sales dropped 5.9% and 4.4%, respectively. Breakstone’s (Kraft-Heinz) also struggled, dollar sales were down 9% and unit sales dropped 8.4%. Cacique helped give the segment a boost. Dollar and unit sales rose 15.3% and 25.7%, respectively.

The cottage cheese category’s dollar sales dropped 2% to $1 billion, yet unit sales were up 0.3% to 434.1 million. Breakstone’s dollar sales improved 3.2% and unit sales rose 4.2%. Dollar sales climbed 17% for Daisy and unit sales increased 24%. Prairie Farms’ dollar and unit sales increased 18.5% and 19.8%, respectively. Hiland Dairy also saw increases — dollar and unit sales improved 14.2% and 12.8%, respectively.

In the cream cheese/cream cheese spread category, dollar sales improved 3.9% to $1.6 billion, but unit sales dropped 0.2% to 661.9 million. The category consists of five segments, with most in a standstill or seeing units drop. The cream cheese-brick segment saw dollar sales up 5.2% to $750.1 million, yet unit sales only increased 0.3% to 332.6 million. The cream cheese-soft segment’s dollar sales also were up, 2.7% to $734.1 million, but unit sales fell 1% to 269.9 million.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.

Recent Articles by Sarah Kennedy

Cultured dairy strives to be more 'au naturel'

Sales of natural cheese shreds and slices top rest

Sales for energy, sports drinks soar

Spicy flavors, snacking options dominate new cheese innovations

Kennedy-headshot

Managing Editor Sarah M. Kennedy has a diverse media background, which includes website editing, digital marketing and features writing. Sarah contributes to Dairy Foods magazine, manages the Eat.Drink.Dairy pages, the website and the newsletters, in addition to participating in the brand's social media channels. She was previously associate editor for the magazine. Other previous experience includes managing a cooking and recipe website, where she handled content creation, blogging, newsletter production and social media. Prior to that, professional experience includes Cision, where she was a research editor and features writer. kennedys@dairyfoods.com

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.