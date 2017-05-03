Ben & Jerry’s has new cereal-inspired ice cream flavors
May 3, 2017
No Comments
Burlington, Vt.-based Ben & Jerry’s has a new lineup of ice cream flavors sold exclusively in its scoop shops nationwide. Inspired by cereal, the Cereal Splashback flavors consist of Fruit Loot (made with crisp fruity cereal swirl); Frozen Flakes (made with a crisp cereal swirl); and Cocoa Loco (chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirl). The suggested retail price varies per shop.
