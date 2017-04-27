Carvel celebrates Free Cone Day April 27

Press release – Atlanta-based Carvel is kicking off ice cream season by celebrating its annual Free Cone Day today, Thursday, April 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Customers who visit participating shops will be treated to a free junior soft ice cream cone filled with their choice of freshly made vanilla, chocolate or Cookie Butter – Carvel’s newest, limited-time flavor.

In addition, Carvel is partnering for the sixth year with The American Red Cross to spread good will in support of the charity’s annual Giving Day. While supplies last, Carvel will offer a $1 coupon book worth more than $20 in Carvel savings, with all proceeds contributing to Carvel’s donation to the American Red Cross. Including donations this year, total contributions to support disaster relief efforts will exceed $150,000.

For more information, visit www.carvel.com.

SOURCE: Carvel