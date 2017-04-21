Tate & Lyle introduces low-calorie solution that mimics taste of sugar

Press Release – Tate & Lyle PLC, a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions, announced a line extension to Dolcia Prima Allulose, a low-calorie sweetening solution that provides the full taste and enjoyment of sugar, but without all the calories. The new Dolcia Prima Crystalline Allulose offers all of the same benefits as Dolcia Prima Allulose Syrup, and opens up new categories and applications such as tabletop sweeteners, dry beverage and meal replacement mixes, fat-based creams and chocolate confectionery.

Allulose is a rare sugar that exists in very small quantities in nature. It can be found in foods such as figs, raisins, molasses and maple syrup. Dolcia Prima Allulose is approved for use and is available in the United States, Mexico, Colombia and Chile, enabling food and beverage manufacturers to create healthier with the taste, sweetness and texture that – until now – only sugar could provide.

“Dolcia Prima Crystalline Allulose provides manufacturers with another sweetening solution to reduce calories in their products without affecting consumer acceptance,” said Abigail Storms, vice president, Platform Management, Sweeteners, at Tate & Lyle.

Commitment to helping manufacturers create healthier, tastier products

With obesity rates climbing to more than one-third of the U.S. population, food and beverage manufacturers have the opportunity to make a difference by offering more lower-calorie options to consumers. Allulose can play a part in empowering the industry to reduce calories and promote health and wellness.

In fact, nearly 75% of health professionals indicate an interest in recommending products made using allulose when making suggestions to reduce excess calories. They agree that their patients and clients are more likely to adhere to diet and lifestyle management if they have low-calorie options that have the same great taste and texture as full-calorie versions.

Additionally, Tate & Lyle research has shown that Dolcia Prima Allulose does not raise blood glucose or insulin levels in healthy individuals and those with type 2 diabetes. This innovative ingredient provides significant possibilities for the diabetes community.

After developing numerous prototypes, Tate & Lyle understands how allulose works in combination with caloric sweeteners to effectively reduce calories in full-sugar products and when used in combination with non-caloric sweeteners it can be used to create healthier, tastier low- or reduced-calorie products. Because of its great taste and texture benefits, Dolcia Prima Allulose can be an integral part of an ingredient toolbox to help manufacturers reach calorie-reduction goals without sacrificing consumer acceptance.

A functional solution for manufacturers to reduce calories

Dolcia Prima Allulose Syrup and Dolcia Prima Crystalline Allulose can be used in a range of applications to reduce calories in full-sugar products and make existing low-calorie products taste even better. Dolcia Prima Crystalline Allulose delivers a clean, sweet taste with just 5% of the calories of sugar. In fact, foods and beverages formulated with Dolcia Prima ranked above or at parity with full-sugar/full-calorie versions in preference tests across a range of products.

Dolcia Prima Allulose can be formulated successfully into many different food and beverage products that usually contain sugar because it delivers many of the functional benefits that sugar offers, such as browning when baking, and adding bulk and texture to products. It also depresses the freezing point in frozen products. Based on Tate & Lyle’s sweetening expertise and prototyping, the company knows how to make allulose work well in a wide variety of applications to efficiently bring lower-calorie products to market in the following categories:

Carbonated and non-carbonated beverages

Yoghurt, both regular and frozen

Frozen dairy desserts, including regular ice cream, soft-serve and sorbet

Rolls, cakes, pies, pastries, cookies and frostings

Salad dressings

Jams and jellies

Chewing gum

Hard and soft candies

Sweet sauces and syrups

Gelatins, puddings and fillings

Fat-based cream used in modified-fat/reduced-calorie cookies, cakes and pastries

Coffee mix

Tabletop sweeteners

For additional information regarding Dolcia Prima Crystalline Allulose and Dolcia Prima Allulose Syrup, visit http://dolciaprima.com.

SOURCE: Tate & Lyle