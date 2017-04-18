Muuna sees rapid growth with its innovative cottage cheese products

Muuna, New York, has expanded distribution of its protein-packed, flavored, single-serve cottage cheese to over 4,000 retail locations. In just nine months since its initial launch, Muuna has achieved widespread distribution throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The cottage cheese is available in single-serve cups featuring pieces of fruit, with flavors like strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, peach and mango. It also comes in plain and low-fat plain. Each 5.3-ounce cup has 120-130 calories, 2.5-3 grams of fat, 9-11 grams of sugar and 15-19 grams of protein, depending on the variety. The brand also offers a 16-ounce, multiserve size container in both low-fat plain and classic plain. The cottage cheese retails for $1.69 per 5.3-ounce cup.

The brand is supporting its launch with a marketing campaign that includes TV, digital video, radio, digital audio, outdoor billboards, sampling, social media, and public relations outreach. Additionally, Muuna has implemented an aggressive influencer strategy to align with dieticians and fitness professionals.

SOURCE: Muuna