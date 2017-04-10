Food safety takes center stage at annual summit

With new regulations and industry changes, it is vital for processors to stay on top of government demands to ensure the safety of the food they are manufacturing, producing, selling and distributing. Coming off of its successful 2016 show that had record-breaking attendance and the largest exhibit hall to-date, the Food Safety Summit Conference & Expo is a solutions-oriented program where important issues are discussed.

The Food Safety Summit takes place May 8-11 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. The show is designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry. It provides a three-day comprehensive educational program where dairy plant personnel can learn from experts, trainers, and exchange ideas and solutions. The show is organized by BNP Media, publisher of Dairy Foods.

Attendees will learn the tools and latest information needed to execute changes in regulation and navigate new and existing challenges. The show will offer many new education sessions and features, including a keynote presentation on hot topics in food safety. See more new features below.

What’s New? Summit Standouts for 2017

6 FSPCA, AFDO and NEHA certification courses offered

Half-day listeria control workshop

Extended exhibit hall hours

Keynote presentation on hot topics in food safety (Wed., May 10, at 9:15 a.m.)

Expanded solutions stage schedule

Newly explored case studies

Over 200 solutions providers

Six certification courses will be offered for attendees on Monday, May 8, at 9 a.m., including Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training; FSPCA Foreign Supplier Verification Programs Training; Professional Food Safety Auditor Training; and Preventive Controls for Human Foods. Early registration is encouraged. On Tuesday, May 9 (starting at 8 a.m.), several workshops will be available, with topics ranging from the Latest in Listeria Control; Integrated Food Safety System Update; and A Guide to Success as a Food Safety Professional.

Educational sessions start on Wednesday, May 10 through Thursday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Morning sessions on Wednesday feature experts representing each sector of the industry (retail, foodservice, manufacturing, distribution and regulatory). Other sessions include topics such as foodborne outbreaks, hazard analysis, food safety crisis communication planning; the importance of the environmental component of foodborne illness outbreak investigations; food defense perspectives; how food can be contaminated with allergens; federal menu labeling requirements and claims; and case studies from recent foodborne illness outbreaks.

Attendees can also visit the free Solution Stage Theater presentations on the exhibit hall floor to hear experts lecture on food safety issues and technologies. Topics of interest include how to validate your metal detector; Reduce Risk of Food Contamination with Hygienically Designed Drainage Solutions; Executing a Cost Effective Food Labeling Solution for Grocery & Convenience Stores; and the Impact of Clean Food Sourcing (organic, non-GMO, etc.) on the Supply Chain.

Other event highlights include:

The Food Safety Summit Gives Back Networking Reception Sani Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Food Safety Summit partners again with Feeding America to join the mission to feed America’s hungry.

Town Hall: A candid conversation with top regulators at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. Attendees have the opportunity for a candid and interactive discussion on the latest food safety issues with key officials representing the FDA, USDA, AFDO and CDC.

The NSF Food Safety Leadership Awards at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. The NSF International Food Safety Leadership Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made a lasting impact on food safety.

For more exhibitor and attendee information, travel arrangements, directions, registration links and more, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com.

