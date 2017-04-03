Norseland Inc. introduces single-serve flavored Cheese Fusions snack
April 3, 2017
Cheese Fusions, produced by Norseland Inc., Darien, Conn., is a new flavored cheese snack sold in individual pouches. The cheese comes in four flavor varieties, including sour cream and onion Monterey Jack; bold buffalo Monterey Jack and smoked chipotle Cheddar. The chipotle Cheddar flavor contains 220 calories, 18 grams of fat and 14 grams of protein per 2-ounce pouch. It’s sold nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.89.
