Ben & Jerry’s offers worldwide free cone day on April 4

The promotion takes place from noon to 8 p.m.

Ben & Jerry's free cone day 2017
April 2, 2017
On April 4 Ben & Jerry’s, Burlington, Vt., will offer scoops of Ben & Jerry’s Fairtrade ice cream for free at its scoop shop locations around the world as a “thank you” to the company’s customers.

The promotion will take place between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Free Cone Day started way back in 1979, when co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield had  survived their first year of running a business. They decided to thank their local Vermont community for supporting them by giving out free scoops. Today that community stretches across the globe; more than one million scoops will be given away worldwide on April 4, according to the company.

Customers will be able to choose a classic flavor or try something completely new.  

To learn more details of Free Cone Day in your area, visit http://benjerrys.co/free-cone-day.

