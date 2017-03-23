Dairy Foods & BeveragesCheeseNew Dairy Products
Cheese dips

New dairy products: Alouette Cheese dips

The cheese dips come in three veggie varieties.

Alouette Cheese Dips Med Veggie
March 23, 2017
Just in time to celebrate National Chip and Dip Day (March 23), Alouette Cheese, New Holland, Pa., launched cheese dips in three varieties: onion medley, cucumber ranch and Mediterranean vegetable.

The dips are made with soft cheese, Grade A milk, vegetables and herbs. The cucumber ranch flavor contains 50 calories, 4 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving.

The dips are available at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 8-ounce container.

