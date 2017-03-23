New dairy products: Alouette Cheese dips

Just in time to celebrate National Chip and Dip Day (March 23), Alouette Cheese, New Holland, Pa., launched cheese dips in three varieties: onion medley, cucumber ranch and Mediterranean vegetable.

The dips are made with soft cheese, Grade A milk, vegetables and herbs. The cucumber ranch flavor contains 50 calories, 4 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving.

The dips are available at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 8-ounce container.

