New dairy products: Alouette Cheese dips
The cheese dips come in three veggie varieties.
Just in time to celebrate National Chip and Dip Day (March 23), Alouette Cheese, New Holland, Pa., launched cheese dips in three varieties: onion medley, cucumber ranch and Mediterranean vegetable.
The dips are made with soft cheese, Grade A milk, vegetables and herbs. The cucumber ranch flavor contains 50 calories, 4 grams of fat and 2 grams of protein per 2-tablespoon serving.
The dips are available at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 8-ounce container.
