Dreaming Cow’s new Lush drinkable yogurts contain full serving of veggies

Dreaming Cow, Pavo, Ga., introduced Lush, a line of whole-milk grass-fed yogurt drinks that contain a full serving of vegetables per 12-ounce bottle.

The drinks come in four varieties:

Strawberry, raspberry, purple carrot and beet

Blueberry, boysenberry, purple carrot and beet

Peach, ginger, pumpkin and carrot

Lemon, passionfruit, carrot and pumpkin

A bottle of the strawberry flavor contains 230 calories, 9 grams of fat, 23 sugars (15 are added sugars), 11 grams of protein and includes probiotics. According to the company, each serving contains significant RDA of antioxidants, vitamin A and C, iron, calcium, potassium and B vitamins.

The company’s purpose behind Lush was to create a convenient and delicious "wellness on-the-go" yogurt drink with noticeable nutritional increases.

The suggested retail price is $2.99 and it will be sold nationwide this summer. Dreaming Cow also makes grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised whole milk cream-top yogurts.

