Dreaming Cow’s new Lush drinkable yogurts contain full serving of veggies
The yogurt drinks come in four fruit and veggie varieties.
Dreaming Cow, Pavo, Ga., introduced Lush, a line of whole-milk grass-fed yogurt drinks that contain a full serving of vegetables per 12-ounce bottle.
The drinks come in four varieties:
- Strawberry, raspberry, purple carrot and beet
- Blueberry, boysenberry, purple carrot and beet
- Peach, ginger, pumpkin and carrot
- Lemon, passionfruit, carrot and pumpkin
A bottle of the strawberry flavor contains 230 calories, 9 grams of fat, 23 sugars (15 are added sugars), 11 grams of protein and includes probiotics. According to the company, each serving contains significant RDA of antioxidants, vitamin A and C, iron, calcium, potassium and B vitamins.
The company’s purpose behind Lush was to create a convenient and delicious "wellness on-the-go" yogurt drink with noticeable nutritional increases.
The suggested retail price is $2.99 and it will be sold nationwide this summer. Dreaming Cow also makes grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised whole milk cream-top yogurts.
