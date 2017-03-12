True Dairy Flavors introduces flavored powder mixes for milk in packets

True Dairy Flavors, Hudson, Ohio, introduced flavored milk powder mixes in packets. The mixes are sold in three flavors: banana cream, cotton candy and orange dreamsicle. Each 0.35-ounce packet contains 40 calories and 10 grams of sugar. A package is designed to be mixed into 8 ounces of milk. The mixes are sold in an 8-pack for $3.15 and can be purchased online at www.powdermixdirect.com/TrueDairyFlavors.