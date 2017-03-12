True Dairy Flavors introduces flavored powder mixes for milk in packets
March 12, 2017
No Comments
True Dairy Flavors, Hudson, Ohio, introduced flavored milk powder mixes in packets. The mixes are sold in three flavors: banana cream, cotton candy and orange dreamsicle. Each 0.35-ounce packet contains 40 calories and 10 grams of sugar. A package is designed to be mixed into 8 ounces of milk. The mixes are sold in an 8-pack for $3.15 and can be purchased online at www.powdermixdirect.com/TrueDairyFlavors.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.