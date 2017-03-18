Process Expo highlights dairy processing technology, equipment

Process Expo, taking place Sept. 19 to 22 in Chicago at McCormick Place, will place a special focus on dairy processing. The equipment-focused tradeshow will include a special Dairy Zone, featuring suppliers who understand the needs of dairy processors.

In addition to serving the needs of dairy processors, Process Expo is inviting manufacturers of these other food products: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks; beverages; meat, poultry, seafood; prepared foods, fruits, vegetables; confectionery, candy, sweets; and pet foods.

The show is organized by The Food Processing Suppliers Association, which expects more than 15,000 attendees. Register at www.myprocessexpo.com

Education programs about food safety, labeling

Trends that will be addressed on the show floor and through the education program include food safety, with a focus on the implementation and enforcement of the Food Safety Modernization Act; updates on 3-A Sanitary Standards; the impact of labeling laws; and the trend in natural ingredients.

Food processing technologies to be discussed include cold process pasteurization and high-pressure pasteurization. Other sessions will explore topics such as the process involved in the development of functional foods and process equipment for artisanal cheese manufacturers and craft beverage makers.

The show floor will feature a Virtual Reality Showroom, the Food Safety Summit Theater, networking events, an Innovations Showcase, student poster presentations, a beer garden and more.