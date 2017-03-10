Dairy processor news from Nestlé USA, Agropur, Danone and more

COMPANIES

Agropur acquired the assets of Scotsburn Cooperative Services Limited. Based in Longueuil, Quebec, the purchase allows Canada’s largest dairy cooperative to expand its presence in the ice cream and novelties market.

Also at Agropur, René Moreau succeeded Serge Riendeau as president. Riendeau led Agropur’s board for the past 15 years and served as a director for 26 years. Moreau is a dairy farmer from Warwick, Quebec who has been a member of Agropur’s Board since 1998.

Nestlé USA is relocating its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Va., from Glendale, Calif., beginning in September 2017. The company will move into a high-rise office building in the Rosslyn neighborhood. Nestlé USA will receive a total of $6 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $4 million from Arlington County in the form of Industrial Development Authority Performance Incentives grants and $2 million in Arlington County infrastructure.

Nestlé also is moving its Technical & Production organization and all supply chain teams to its campus in Solon, Ohio, in order to be closer to its factories, 75% of which are located in the eastern half of the country.

Danone North America is moving its headquarters to White Plains, N.Y., from Greenburgh. The new office is in a 47,000-square-foot former retail space.

Michigan Milk Producers Association, a dairy cooperative and processor, said its Deutsch Käse Haus in Middlebury, Ind., was re-certified at SQF Level 2 by the Safe Quality Food Institute.

PEOPLE

Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery, Petaluma, Calif., was awarded a Vision Leadership Awards by the Specialty Food Association for spearheading the organic milk movement in the United States.

Jason Weller, former chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, has joined Arden Hills, Minn.-based Land O’Lakes Inc. as a senior director of sustainability.

Rob Vandenheuvel joined the senior management team at California Dairies Inc. as vice president of industry and member relations. He will serve as the face of CDI to the industry, governmental and regulatory bodies.