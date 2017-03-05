Jarlsberg's Snofrisk releases specialty cream cheese

Snofrisk, from the makers of Jarlsberg (a Darien, Conn.-based Norseland Inc. company), is part of a Norwegian specialty cheese line. The cream cheese is made from 80% goat’s milk and 20% cow’s cream. The cream cheese is now available in the United States in original plain, with flavors coming soon. A 1-ounce serving contains 70 calories, 8 grams of fat, 7 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein. The suggested retail price is $4.99 to $5.99 for a 4.4-ounce package. It is sold in stores nationwide, including Whole Foods.