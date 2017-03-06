New England dairies give back to communities

Oakhurst Dairy, based in Portland, Maine, raised $22,445.80 from sales of egg nog. The dairy donated that amount to The Salvation Army of Northern New England. Oakhurst is a unit of Dairy Farmers of America.

Since 1999, the dairy’s egg nog fundraiser has raised more than $300,000 for The Salvation Army. This year’s donation represents the largest amount the company has raised. In 17 years, Oakhurst has sold more than 6 million egg nog containers. The dairy earmarks 5 cents of every sale to The Salvation Army. Oakhurst makes a variety of egg nog flavors and formulations, including traditional, light and buttered rum.

Scholarships for high school students

HP Hood, Lynnfield, Mass., is once again offering scholarships to high school athletes in New England who demonstrate integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field. To be eligible, students must have displayed a high degree of sportsmanship while participating in a varsity sport, earned a cumulative 3.0 GPA or higher and performed volunteer work in the community.

Three high school seniors from each of the six New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) will be awarded a $5,000 college scholarship for a total of $90,000. With more than $600,000 awarded since 2009, the Hood Milk Sportsmanship Scholarship program has become one of the largest scholarships in New England.