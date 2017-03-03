Stonyfield pledges to reduce added sugars across its yogurt lines

Stonyfield, Londonderry, N.H., the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, said it is reducing added sugar across its portfolio of cultured dairy foods.

In February, the company said it developed a formula that reduces tartness and balances the sweetness of yogurt. That allows the company to reduce sugar without sacrificing taste. Stonyfield said it spent more than two years experimenting with its proprietary culture strains. The cultures convert pasteurized milk to yogurt during fermentation.

By the end of Fall 2017 Smooth & Creamy (in cups and quarts) and low-fat Smoothies will have at least 25% less sugar than previous recipes. All Stonyfield yogurts are made with certified organic ingredients and contain neither artificial flavors nor artificial hormones. The company’s YoKids yogurt, now in stores, already features as much as 40% less sugar than the leading low-fat yogurt for children. A serving of YoKids yogurt (sold in cups, squeezers and smoothies) contains 9 grams or less of sugar.

In a statement, Mission Director Nichole Cirillo said, “We are achieving a lower amount of added sugar in all Stonyfield yogurt without compromising taste or organic standards and are working towards purchasing 25% less sugar as a company this year.”