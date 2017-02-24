The Farmer’s Cow releases seasonal maple syrup-flavored milk

Flavored milk continues to be a growing trend in the global fluid milk market, read more on that in Flavored and whole-milk sales keep milk afloat. In February, The Farmer’s Cow, Lebanon, Conn. introduced a limited-edition flavored maple milk.

Inspired by the popularity of the all-you-can-drink Milk Bar at The Farmer’s Cow Calfé & Creamery, the new line of Naturally New England flavored maple milk will be available through April.

Each limited-edition milk release is sold in a 32-ounce collectible glass bottle. Maple milk taps into the seasonal flavor of maple sugaring in New England, according to the company. Vermont maple syrup is blended with fresh whole milk. There’s approximately one-quarter cup of real maple syrup in every bottle, no artificial flavor and no high fructose corn syrup or added sugar. The maple milk contains 180 calories, 8 grams of fat, 22 grams of sugar (12 grams is added sugar from maple syrup) and 8 grams of protein per 8-ounce serving.

The flavored milk is sold in major retailers, supermarkets and independent grocers throughout Connecticut and select locations in Rhode Island for a suggeted retail price of $5.99. Learn more about where it's sold at www.thefarmerscow.com.

Got new dairy products to contribute? Submit it to Dairy Foods here.