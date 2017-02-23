Schuman Cheese, Agropur make acquisitions

Schuman Cheese buys plant from its co-packer

Schuman Cheese, Fairfield, N.J., has added a 54,000-square-foot production facility in Fall Creek, Wis. The new facility, to be known as Imperia-Fall Creek, is part of a selective asset purchase agreement with Greenwood Packaging. The purchase will allow Schuman Cheese to expand its production and cold storage capabilities for customers, as well as its own growing portfolio of consumer and foodservice products.

Greenwood, previously a co-manufacturing partner for Schuman Cheese, currently operates three production lines. In addition to integrating these lines into its operations, Schuman Cheese will assume responsibility for Greenwood’s current customer roster.

The Fall Creek facility joins two additional state-of-the-art processing plants in New Jersey and Illinois. Schuman Cheese calls itself the nation’s leading hard Italian cheese company.

Agropur acquires assets of Scotsburn Co-op

Agropur acquired the assets of Scotsburn Cooperative Services Limited. Based in Longueuil, Quebec, the purchase allows Canada's largest dairy cooperative to expand its presence in the ice cream and novelties market. The agreement covers plants in Truro, Nova Scotia, and Lachute, Quebec that manufacture more than 50 million liters of frozen dairy products annually. The acquired business has total annual sales of more than $150 million.

Also at Agropur, René Moreau succeeded Serge Riendeau as president. Riendeau led Agropur's board for the past 15 years and served as a director for 26 years. Moreau is a dairy farmer from Warwick, Quebec who has been a member of Agropur's Board since 1998.

Nestle, Danone move offices

Nestlé USA is relocating its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Va., from Glendale, Calif., beginning in September 2017. The company will move into a high-rise office building in the Rosslyn neighborhood. Nestlé USA will receive a total of $6 million from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $4 million from Arlington County in the form of Industrial Development Authority Performance Incentives grants and $2 million in Arlington County infrastructure.

Nestlé also is moving its Technical & Production organization and all supply chain teams to its campus in Solon, Ohio, in order to be closer to its factories, 75% of which are located in the eastern half of the country.

Danone North America is moving its headquarters to White Plains, N.Y., from Greenburgh. The new office is in a 47,000-square-foot former retail space.