Quest Industrial’s robotic tote loading system is designed with USDA-compliant materials
Each tote loading line in Quest Industrial’s robotic tote loading system is designed to fit the user’s needs as well as being programmed for the specific types of orientation required. The systems are easily cleaned and maintained and feature USDA-compliant materials. The company’s robotic coating for systems going into a washdown environment can handle raw or packaged product along with the capabilities of picking two pieces at a time, increasing speeds and productivity. Supplementary products are available.
608-325-5850; www.got-bot.com
