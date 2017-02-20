NGI's seismic leveling feet capable of withstanding earthquakes
The seismic leveling feet from NGI can withstand earthquakes due to their ability to absorb combinations of vertical and horizontal vibrations. The feet are available in different sizes. By combining different foot plate sizes with different spindle and thread heights, a manufacturer will get leveling feet to match any possible need. A seismic product configurator combines data of the risk for earthquakes in certain geographical areas with data from customers’ specific equipment.
+45 9817 4500; www.ngi.dk
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.