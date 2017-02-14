New food and beverage trade show comes to Chicago in April
The premiere of ProFood Tech combines the expertise of three of the world’s trade show leaders.
ProFood Tech is a new biennial event taking place April 4-6, at McCormick Place in Chicago. It will show the latest innovations and processing technologies for the food and beverage industries, including dairy processing.
The show is organized by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA); PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies; and Koelnmesse, the German trade fair organizer that stages the Anuga and AnugaFood Tec shows.
With 150,000 square feet of floor event space, ProFood Tech is expecting 400 exhibitors and 6,000 attendees. It will feature 45 hours of educational programming. Seminars will address key issues facing food and beverage processing operations in the North American marketplace, including sustainability, improved operations and food safety.
Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning will kick off the conference as keynote speaker. He will discuss winning stategies on April 4, from 8 a.m – 9:15 a.m.
Of interest to dairy processors The Dairy Pavilion, which will provide exhibit space exclusively for suppliers serving the dairy industry. Presented by IDFA, The Dairy Pavilion replaces IDFA’s International Dairy Show. Dairy processors will be able to meet with industry suppliers. Processors can also benefit from exposure to crossover technologies used in other food and beverage manufacturing operations.
The show will also provide crossover solutions and new ideas from other industries, along with a broader perspective on food and beverage processing. Speakers on the conference program are considered to be leaders in the food and beverage industry. They will discuss the latest in consumer and flavor trends, and best practices in food processing and engineering. Educational opportunities will offer a wide range of learning formats and will feature free seminars and in-booth education on the show floor.
Attendees can stop by the Innovation Stage for free 30-minute seminars throughout the day.
Some sessions of interest to dairy processors include:
Tuesday, April 4
11:30 a.m. -
Optimize Your Process with In-Line NIR Analyzer Technology for Liquids and Powders
11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. -
Separating Fact from Fiction: The Truth about Food Safety Risks
1:30 p.m. -
Hygienic Operations - Consumer Safety, Shelf Life and Production Efficiency
Wednesday, April 5
10:30 a.m. -
New Advanced Spray Technologies Every Food and Dairy Plant will Find Valuable
Conference concurrent sessions of interest include:
Tuesday, April 4
10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. -
Challenges in Sustainable Sourcing
10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. -
Breakout Innovations in Packaging & Technology
Wednesday, April 5
9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. -
From Trend to Standard: The Demand for Clean Labels
9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. -
Food Plant of the Future: Are You Ready for New Technology?
10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -
The Food Labeling Revolution
Thursday, April 6
10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -
The War on Listeria
Show hours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on registration, traveling to the event and programs, visit www.profoodtech.com.
A M King......................................... 3131
A R Arena Products, Inc.................... 2832
A&D WEIGHING.............................. 1209
ABB Inc.......................................... 1232
ACO Polymer Products..................... 1055
ADCO Manufacturing........................ 1837
ADI Systems................................... 2748
Advanced Detection Systems............ 1749
Advanced Instruments, Inc................ 2628
Advanced Process Solutions.............. 2922
Advanced Process Technologies, Inc.. 2803
Afinia Label...................................... 1018
AGC Heat Transfer Inc...................... 2437
Agrilac / Codex-ing........................... 3142
Airlite Plastics Co............................. 2835
Airocide/Kes Science and
Technology, Inc.............................. 3132
ALGRIP Slip-Resistant Products / Ross Technology Corporation 1441
All-Fill, Inc....................................... 1224
Aluminum Industries......................... 1043
Amec Foster Wheeler....................... 2441
American Holt.................................. 1003
American Ultraviolet.......................... 1744
amixon, inc...................................... 1752
Anderson Instrument Co.................... 2722
ANDRITZ SEPARATION, INC............ 1140
ANRITSU INFIVIS INC..................... 1522
ARAN USA...................................... 1849
ARGELITH CERAMIC TILES, INC...... 2454
Aripack........................................... 2452
ARPAC........................................... 2132
A-SAFE........................................... 1438
Atlantium Technologies...................... 3150
ATLAS Minerals & Chemicals, Inc....... 2711
ATS Engineering Inc.......................... 2335
Automation World.......... Lakeside Ballroom
Axon............................................... 1205
AZO, Inc......................................... 1753
Bardiani Valves Canada Ltd............... 1346
Baris Ambalaj Matbaacilik Sanayi
Ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti........................... 3127
Basay Makina IML.SAN.VE
TIC. LTD. STI................................. 1444
BASF Corporation............................. 2648
Becker Pumps Corporation................ 2447
Beckhoff Automation LLC.................. 1723
Bentley Instruments, Inc................... 2949
Berry Plastics Corporation................. 2806
Bertoli Homogenizers North America... 3014
Bizerba USA, Inc.............................. 3145
Blackhawk Molding Company............. 2725
BluePrint Automation (BPA)................ 2026
BNP Media...................................... 2343
Bodycote S³P, Specialty Stainless Steel Processes 1455
Bruker Optics Inc............................. 2546
BS&B Safety Systems LLC................ 3133
BUCHI Corporation........................... 3113
Bunting Magnetics Company.............. 1228
Burd & Fletcher Company, Inc........... 2718
Burnist Industrial Group Limited.......... 3153
Burns & McDonnell........................... 2247
C2AE.............................................. 3148
Cabin Plant A/S................................ 1323
Cadence, Inc................................... 1011
Cakirlar Matbaacilik Ambalaj San.
VE TIC.LTD.STI.............................. 3012
Caloris Engineering........................... 2849
CAMA USA Inc................................ 1732
Cambrian Innovation......................... 3126
CEM Corporation.............................. 2540
Central States Industrial (CSI)............ 2345
Charm Sciences, Inc........................ 2640
Cheese Market News....................... 2644
CHEMetrics, Inc.............................. 2742
Chemseal Inc.................................. 3130
CHR Hansen................................... 2909
Clamco Packaging............................ 1534
Clayco, Inc...................................... 1953
Clayton Industries, Inc...................... 2449
ClearCove....................................... 3154
Cold Jet, LLC.................................. 1555
Complete Water Services, LLC.......... 1025
Cone Drive...................................... 1109
Contract Packaging........ Lakeside Ballroom
Cooper-Atkins Corporation................. 2242
Coperion K-Tron............................... 2130
Cornerstone Flooring......................... 1538
CRB............................................... 1938
Cuddon Ltd...................................... 3122
Curbit - Stopit.................................. 3005
Cybertrol Engineering........................ 3030
Dahmes Stainless Inc....................... 2627
Dairy Farmers of America.................. 2626
Darifill............................................. 2521
DCI, Inc.......................................... 1001
Definox, Inc..................................... 3043
Delkor Systems, Inc......................... 2415
Deltapack Paketleme Makinalari Robotik
Ve Tasima Sist. San........................ 1050
Denali Ingredients............................. 2918
Detectronic...................................... 1421
Deville Technologies USA LLC........... 2952
Dikamar, S.A................................... 1056
Dizayn Matbaacilik San. Ve Tic. A.S.... 1029
DMN, Inc........................................ 1447
Doral Corporation............................. 2943
Doran Scales, Inc............................. 2543
Dorner Mfg. Corp............................. 1014
Double H Plastics, Inc...................... 2810
Douglas Machines Corp.................... 1547
DuPont Nutrition & Health.................. 2503
Duravant......................................... 2032
Dyco, Inc........................................ 2710
Ecolab, Inc...................................... 1935
Ellison Bakery, Inc............................ 2749
Elmar Industries, Inc......................... 1211
Enerquip, LLC.................................. 2623
Epstein........................................... 2755
ErgonArmor Corrosion Engineering...... 2730
Eriez............................................... 1124
Ersey Mak. San. Ve Tic. LTD.STI....... 2506
ESI Group USA................................ 1940
Evergreen Packaging, Inc.................. 2518
Excel Engineering Inc........................ 2621
Extrutech Plastics, Inc...................... 2624
FBR-ELPO SpA................................ 1415
Federal Mfg..................................... 1103
Festo Corporation............................. 1611
Filler Specialties, Inc......................... 2935
Filter Sciences................................. 1545
Fischer Planning............................... 1552
FlexLink Systems, Inc...................... 1841
Flowcrete Americas.......................... 2544
Flowtrend Inc................................... 2243
Fogg Filler Company......................... 2728
Food Plant Engineering, LLC.............. 1032
Fortress Interlocks........................... 1249
Fortress Technology Inc.................... 1630
FOSS............................................. 2429
Foth Production Solutions LLC........... 2339
FRC Systems International................ 2352
FRICK Industrial Refrigeration............ 2746
GALDI srl........................................ 2822
GEA............................................... 2418
Gemu Valves................................... 2754
GF Piping Systems........................... 1125
G-M-I, Inc....................................... 3137
Gram Equipment.............................. 1708
Green Bay Machinery Co., Inc........... 2708
Greiner Packaging Corporation........... 2913
Groupe IAI....................................... 2930
GUANGDONG LIHONG
PACKAGING CO., LTD.................... 1052
Guangdong Yuedong Mechanical Industry Co.,Ltd 3112
Gulton Incorporated.......................... 2744
Hach.............................................. 1529
Haden & Custance, Inc..................... 3144
Hans Jensen Engineering.................. 1426
Hansen-Rice, Inc............................. 3104
Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC........... 1703
Haver & Boecker USA, Inc................ 1852
Haynes Lubricants............................ 1322
Healthcare Packaging..... Lakeside Ballroom
Heat and Control, Inc........................ 1535
Heraeus Noblelight America LLC........ 2654
Herbein + Company.......................... 2537
Hitachi America, Ltd......................... 2642
Hixson Architects/Engineers.............. 2714
Huhtamaki....................................... 1606
Hurst Boiler..................................... 1949
I.C.F. & Welko S.p.A........................ 1416
IBK TROPIC, SA.............................. 2739
Idaho Milk Products.......................... 3115
Idem Safety Switches Ltd.................. 1947
IKEUCHI USA, INC.......................... 1023
Imada, Inc....................................... 2656
IML Containers North America........... 2924
Industrial Molded Rubber Products...... 1002
Ingredion Inc.................................... 3141
Inline Engineers................................ 1039
Innovative Plastech, Inc.................... 1546
Integrated Packaging Machinery......... 2513
International Dairy Foods
Association (IDFA)....... Lakeside Ballroom
International Food Products............... 2731
Interpress Technologies, Inc.............. 2552
Interthor, Inc.................................... 1326
ISA Corporation................................ 3152
Italdibipack S.P.A............................. 1352
J.W. Winco Inc................................ 1941
JanTec, Inc..................................... 2652
JEC Ltd.......................................... 2828
Jeros A/S........................................ 1424
Jimco A/S....................................... 1423
Jorgensen Engineering...................... 1325
J-Tec Material Handling, Inc............... 2245
Kaeser Compressors, Inc.................. 1540
Kagetec Industrial Flooring................. 1040
Kaplamin Amb. San. Ve Tic. A.S......... 2610
Keofitt a/s....................................... 1422
Key Technology, Inc......................... 1213
Keyence Corp. of America................. 2643
Kinsley Energy Systems.................... 2647
Koelnmesse.................. Lakeside Ballroom
Koelnmesse Srl................................ 1319
Komax Systems, Inc........................ 2740
Kongskilde Industries........................ 1051
Kreyenborg Plant Technology
Gmbh & Co. KG.............................. 1628
Krohne............................................ 2939
KRONES......................................... 1335
Krüger & Salecker Maschinenbau
GmbH & Co. KG............................. 1746
Langguth America Ltd....................... 2337
Lantech........................................... 1845
Larplast Plastik Ambalaj San.
Ve Tic. LTD. STI............................. 1045
LAUFER Valve Technology Inc........... 1344
Lee Industries, Inc............................ 1640
Leister Technologies......................... 1152
Likwifier Division of Ensight Solutions.. 1252
Limitech.......................................... 1428
Linmot USA, Inc............................... 1518
Loos Machine & Automation, Inc........ 1528
LUBCON Turmo Lubrication Inc.......... 1453
Lutz Pumps Inc................................ 1026
MagneMotion, Inc............................. 1638
MARQ Packaging Systems, Inc......... 1349
MASSMAN Automation Designs, LLC. 1725
MATCON........................................ 2238
Matrix Technologies, Inc.................... 1743
Matthews Marking Systems............... 1525
Mead & Hunt, Inc............................. 2625
MELEGARI MANGHI SRL................. 1316
MENNEKES Electrical Products......... 1341
Meritech.......................................... 1320
Mettler-Toledo Hi-Speed.................... 2122
Mettler-Toledo Safeline...................... 2122
Mettler-Toledo, Inc............................ 2122
Meyer Industries, Inc........................ 2443
Midwestern Industries....................... 1041
Milkotek-Hommak............................ 3101
Millisecond Technologies Corp............ 3118
Miron Construction Co., Inc............... 2720
MOCON, Inc................................... 1652
Modern Packaging Inc....................... 2022
Mokon............................................ 1440
Montebello Packaging, Inc................. 1347
Morrison Container Handling Solutions. 1735
Murzan, Inc..................................... 1122
Namli Plastik Kimya Ve Gida San.
Tic. Ltd. Sti.................................... 2505
National Flavors............................... 3035
Nelson-Jameson, Inc........................ 2741
Neogen........................................... 2629
NGB-USA Plastic Modular................. 1013
Nilfisk, Inc...................................... 1143
NIMCO Corporation.......................... 2926
Nita Labeling Equipment.................... 2007
Nordson Corporation......................... 1135
Novapac Ambalaj San. VE TIC.A.S..... 1442
Oberlin Filter Company...................... 2018
OCS Checkweighers, Inc.................. 2249
Omori North America Inc................... 1300
OpX Leadership Network Lakeside Ballroom
ORBIS Corporation........................... 2838
Osgood Industries, Inc., Bosch
Packaging Technology..................... 2612
Ozge Plastik Ambalaj Sanayi A.S........ 2341
P.E. USA, Inc.................................. 2240
PAC Machinery................................ 1532
Pacific Sowa Corporation................... 2737
Packaging + Processing
OEM........................... Lakeside Ballroom
Packaging Aids................................ 1531
Packaging World............ Lakeside Ballroom
PacMoore Products, Inc.................... 2630
Pakset Plastik Amb. Ve Kalip
San. Tic. A.S.................................. 1027
PakTech.......................................... 1952
PANELCHOK................................... 1340
Parker Domnick Hunter..................... 2609
Parker Products............................... 3015
Parkson.......................................... 1042
Patlite (USA) Corporation................... 2253
PDC International Corporation............ 2535
Pecan Deluxe Candy Company.......... 1722
Pentair............................................ 2531
Pfannenberg, Inc.............................. 1847
Photonfocus AG............................... 3156
PIETRIBIASI MICHELANGELO SRL... 1316
Plascene, Inc................................... 1943
Plexpack Corp................................. 2440
PMI Cartoning, Inc........................... 2421
PMMI Information Booth. Lakeside Ballroom
PMMI Future Trade Shows Lakeside Ballroom
PMMI Media Group........ Lakeside Ballroom
PMMIU........................ Lakeside Ballroom
Pneu-Con Inc................................... 1556
POBCO, Inc.................................... 1738
Polipa North America, LLC................. 2607
Polypack, Inc................................... 2430
Polytainers Inc................................. 2547
Poul Tarp A/S................................... 1324
Powder Process-Solutions................. 2852
POWER Engineers, Inc..................... 1112
PPi Technologies Group..................... 1226
Precision Automation Company, Inc.... 1622
Pro Mach, Inc.................................. 1103
ProFood World.............. Lakeside Ballroom
Proleit Corp..................................... 1544
ProSpect Analytical Technology Inc..... 2727
PTI- Plastic Technologies, Inc............ 1009
PureLine.......................................... 1554
QMI................................................ 2745
Quadbeam Technologies.................... 3114
Quadrel Labeling Systems................. 1449
Quantum Topping Systems................ 1649
Quest Industrial, LLC........................ 2932
QuickLabel...................................... 1146
R.A Jones....................................... 1841
Radiant Industrial Solutions................ 3138
Rehrig Pacific Company.................... 2830
Remco Products Corp....................... 2252
Renold Jeffrey................................. 1527
Rexnord Corporation......................... 1705
Rinco Ultrasonics USA...................... 1343
Rittal Corporation............................. 1747
Roberts PolyPro............................... 1205
Rocheleau Tool & Die Co., Inc........... 2637
Rome Ltd........................................ 1448
Rosedale Products, Inc..................... 1944
RSM US LLP................................... 2645
Ryson International Inc..................... 1207
SANCHELIMA INTERNATIONAL,
INC............................................... 2911
Sani-Matic....................................... 2528
Sarong (North America) Inc................ 1543
Schenck Process LLC....................... 1647
Secure Risk Corp- No Slippin Way...... 2655
Senexpo International Fairs Inc.......... 1030
SensoryEffects A Division of Balchem. 2937
Sentry Equipment Corp..................... 1456
Separators, Inc................................ 2649
Serac, Inc....................................... 1303
Shambaugh & Son, L.P..................... 3018
Sharon Manufacturing Co. Inc............ 2641
Sika Industrial Flooring...................... 2255
Silgan............................................. 2821
Silverson Machines, Inc.................... 1036
Site Location Partnership (SLP).......... 1553
SlipNOT® Metal Safety Flooring......... 1542
Slot Drain Systems........................... 1353
SMC Corporation of America.............. 2024
Solbern........................................... 1222
Sonics & Materials, Inc..................... 2743
Specialty Equipment......................... 1839
Specialty Food Process Technology.... 1020
Spokane Industries........................... 3120
Spraying Systems Co....................... 2700
Stainless Fabrication, Inc.................. 1321
Stainless Motors, Inc........................ 1149
Stanpac Inc..................................... 2903
STOBER Drives Inc.......................... 1740
Stommpy Srl.................................... 1643
SWECO, a business unit of M-I L.L.C. 1110
Symbiont......................................... 2724
T.D. Sawvel Company, Inc................ 3102
Teb Plast......................................... 2928
TEKNOPAK PLASTIK SAN.
VE TIC. LTD.STI............................. 1443
Tek-Ser Seramik TIC.SAN.A.S........... 1338
Terri Lynn, Inc.................................. 2639
Tetra Pak Inc................................... 2403
The Chemours Company TT, LLC....... 3140
The Dennis Group, LLC..................... 2427
The Probst Group............................. 3128
The Whiting-Turner Contracting
Company....................................... 2504
Thermaline....................................... 2246
Tippmann Group............................... 2703
Tippmann Innovation......................... 1126
TMCI PADOVAN SpA....................... 1315
TNA North America, Inc.................... 1239
Tolomatic, Inc.................................. 1452
TOMRA Sorting Solutions.................. 1721
Totai America, Inc............................ 2128
Trepko Inc....................................... 1314
Triple/S Dynamics, Inc...................... 2349
Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems....... 1419
UNER PLASTIK AS.......................... 3040
Unitherm Food Systems, Inc............. 1714
Universal Machine and Engineering
Corporation.................................... 1445
UPM Raflatac.................................. 1446
Urschel Laboratories, Inc................... 1118
Ustun Plastik Ambalaj San.Ve Tic.a.S. 3010
VAC-U-MAX.................................... 1132
Valco Melton.................................... 1113
Varcode.......................................... 2756
Veolia Water Technologies................. 3003
Vestil Manufacturing......................... 3135
Vibroser Seramik INS.SAN.
VE TIC.LTD.STI.............................. 1048
Vincent Corporation.......................... 1054
Visstun........................................... 2752
Volta Belting Technology.................... 1644
Walker Engineered Products.............. 1420
WCR Inc......................................... 3019
Webber/Smith Associates, Inc........... 2735
Weber Scientific............................... 2726
WeighPack Systems, Inc.................. 1243
WS Packaging Group, Inc.................. 2706
Zhangjiagang City New Crown
Machinery Co., Ltd. 2646
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Dairy Foods print Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our digital edition.