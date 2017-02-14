New food and beverage trade show comes to Chicago in April

ProFood Tech is a new biennial event taking place April 4-6, at McCormick Place in Chicago. It will show the latest innovations and processing technologies for the food and beverage industries, including dairy processing.

The show is organized by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA); PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies; and Koelnmesse, the German trade fair organizer that stages the Anuga and AnugaFood Tec shows.

With 150,000 square feet of floor event space, ProFood Tech is expecting 400 exhibitors and 6,000 attendees. It will feature 45 hours of educational programming. Seminars will address key issues facing food and beverage processing operations in the North American marketplace, including sustainability, improved operations and food safety.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning will kick off the conference as keynote speaker. He will discuss winning stategies on April 4, from 8 a.m – 9:15 a.m.

Of interest to dairy processors The Dairy Pavilion, which will provide exhibit space exclusively for suppliers serving the dairy industry. Presented by IDFA, The Dairy Pavilion replaces IDFA’s International Dairy Show. Dairy processors will be able to meet with industry suppliers. Processors can also benefit from exposure to crossover technologies used in other food and beverage manufacturing operations.

The show will also provide crossover solutions and new ideas from other industries, along with a broader perspective on food and beverage processing. Speakers on the conference program are considered to be leaders in the food and beverage industry. They will discuss the latest in consumer and flavor trends, and best practices in food processing and engineering. Educational opportunities will offer a wide range of learning formats and will feature free seminars and in-booth education on the show floor.

Attendees can stop by the Innovation Stage for free 30-minute seminars throughout the day.

Some sessions of interest to dairy processors include:

Tuesday, April 4

11:30 a.m. -

Optimize Your Process with In-Line NIR Analyzer Technology for Liquids and Powders

11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. -

Separating Fact from Fiction: The Truth about Food Safety Risks

1:30 p.m. -

Hygienic Operations - Consumer Safety, Shelf Life and Production Efficiency

Wednesday, April 5

10:30 a.m. -

New Advanced Spray Technologies Every Food and Dairy Plant will Find Valuable

Conference concurrent sessions of interest include:

Tuesday, April 4

10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. -

Challenges in Sustainable Sourcing

10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. -

Breakout Innovations in Packaging & Technology

Wednesday, April 5

9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. -

From Trend to Standard: The Demand for Clean Labels

9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. -

Food Plant of the Future: Are You Ready for New Technology?

10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -

The Food Labeling Revolution

Thursday, April 6

10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -

The War on Listeria

Show hours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on registration, traveling to the event and programs, visit www.profoodtech.com.

A M King......................................... 3131

A R Arena Products, Inc.................... 2832

A&D WEIGHING.............................. 1209

ABB Inc.......................................... 1232

ACO Polymer Products..................... 1055

ADCO Manufacturing........................ 1837

ADI Systems................................... 2748

Advanced Detection Systems............ 1749

Advanced Instruments, Inc................ 2628

Advanced Process Solutions.............. 2922

Advanced Process Technologies, Inc.. 2803

Afinia Label...................................... 1018

AGC Heat Transfer Inc...................... 2437

Agrilac / Codex-ing........................... 3142

Airlite Plastics Co............................. 2835

Airocide/Kes Science and

Technology, Inc.............................. 3132

ALGRIP Slip-Resistant Products / Ross Technology Corporation 1441

All-Fill, Inc....................................... 1224

Aluminum Industries......................... 1043

Amec Foster Wheeler....................... 2441

American Holt.................................. 1003

American Ultraviolet.......................... 1744

amixon, inc...................................... 1752

Anderson Instrument Co.................... 2722

ANDRITZ SEPARATION, INC............ 1140

ANRITSU INFIVIS INC..................... 1522

ARAN USA...................................... 1849

ARGELITH CERAMIC TILES, INC...... 2454

Aripack........................................... 2452

ARPAC........................................... 2132

A-SAFE........................................... 1438

Atlantium Technologies...................... 3150

ATLAS Minerals & Chemicals, Inc....... 2711

ATS Engineering Inc.......................... 2335

Automation World.......... Lakeside Ballroom

Axon............................................... 1205

AZO, Inc......................................... 1753

Bardiani Valves Canada Ltd............... 1346

Baris Ambalaj Matbaacilik Sanayi

Ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti........................... 3127

Basay Makina IML.SAN.VE

TIC. LTD. STI................................. 1444

BASF Corporation............................. 2648

Becker Pumps Corporation................ 2447

Beckhoff Automation LLC.................. 1723

Bentley Instruments, Inc................... 2949

Berry Plastics Corporation................. 2806

Bertoli Homogenizers North America... 3014

Bizerba USA, Inc.............................. 3145

Blackhawk Molding Company............. 2725

BluePrint Automation (BPA)................ 2026

BNP Media...................................... 2343

Bodycote S³P, Specialty Stainless Steel Processes 1455

Bruker Optics Inc............................. 2546

BS&B Safety Systems LLC................ 3133

BUCHI Corporation........................... 3113

Bunting Magnetics Company.............. 1228

Burd & Fletcher Company, Inc........... 2718

Burnist Industrial Group Limited.......... 3153

Burns & McDonnell........................... 2247

C2AE.............................................. 3148

Cabin Plant A/S................................ 1323

Cadence, Inc................................... 1011

Cakirlar Matbaacilik Ambalaj San.

VE TIC.LTD.STI.............................. 3012

Caloris Engineering........................... 2849

CAMA USA Inc................................ 1732

Cambrian Innovation......................... 3126

CEM Corporation.............................. 2540

Central States Industrial (CSI)............ 2345

Charm Sciences, Inc........................ 2640

Cheese Market News....................... 2644

CHEMetrics, Inc.............................. 2742

Chemseal Inc.................................. 3130

CHR Hansen................................... 2909

Clamco Packaging............................ 1534

Clayco, Inc...................................... 1953

Clayton Industries, Inc...................... 2449

ClearCove....................................... 3154

Cold Jet, LLC.................................. 1555

Complete Water Services, LLC.......... 1025

Cone Drive...................................... 1109

Contract Packaging........ Lakeside Ballroom

Cooper-Atkins Corporation................. 2242

Coperion K-Tron............................... 2130

Cornerstone Flooring......................... 1538

CRB............................................... 1938

Cuddon Ltd...................................... 3122

Curbit - Stopit.................................. 3005

Cybertrol Engineering........................ 3030

Dahmes Stainless Inc....................... 2627

Dairy Farmers of America.................. 2626

Darifill............................................. 2521

DCI, Inc.......................................... 1001

Definox, Inc..................................... 3043

Delkor Systems, Inc......................... 2415

Deltapack Paketleme Makinalari Robotik

Ve Tasima Sist. San........................ 1050

Denali Ingredients............................. 2918

Detectronic...................................... 1421

Deville Technologies USA LLC........... 2952

Dikamar, S.A................................... 1056

Dizayn Matbaacilik San. Ve Tic. A.S.... 1029

DMN, Inc........................................ 1447

Doral Corporation............................. 2943

Doran Scales, Inc............................. 2543

Dorner Mfg. Corp............................. 1014

Double H Plastics, Inc...................... 2810

Douglas Machines Corp.................... 1547

DuPont Nutrition & Health.................. 2503

Duravant......................................... 2032

Dyco, Inc........................................ 2710

Ecolab, Inc...................................... 1935

Ellison Bakery, Inc............................ 2749

Elmar Industries, Inc......................... 1211

Enerquip, LLC.................................. 2623

Epstein........................................... 2755

ErgonArmor Corrosion Engineering...... 2730

Eriez............................................... 1124

Ersey Mak. San. Ve Tic. LTD.STI....... 2506

ESI Group USA................................ 1940

Evergreen Packaging, Inc.................. 2518

Excel Engineering Inc........................ 2621

Extrutech Plastics, Inc...................... 2624

FBR-ELPO SpA................................ 1415

Federal Mfg..................................... 1103

Festo Corporation............................. 1611

Filler Specialties, Inc......................... 2935

Filter Sciences................................. 1545

Fischer Planning............................... 1552

FlexLink Systems, Inc...................... 1841

Flowcrete Americas.......................... 2544

Flowtrend Inc................................... 2243

Fogg Filler Company......................... 2728

Food Plant Engineering, LLC.............. 1032

Fortress Interlocks........................... 1249

Fortress Technology Inc.................... 1630

FOSS............................................. 2429

Foth Production Solutions LLC........... 2339

FRC Systems International................ 2352

FRICK Industrial Refrigeration............ 2746

GALDI srl........................................ 2822

GEA............................................... 2418

Gemu Valves................................... 2754

GF Piping Systems........................... 1125

G-M-I, Inc....................................... 3137

Gram Equipment.............................. 1708

Green Bay Machinery Co., Inc........... 2708

Greiner Packaging Corporation........... 2913

Groupe IAI....................................... 2930

GUANGDONG LIHONG

PACKAGING CO., LTD.................... 1052

Guangdong Yuedong Mechanical Industry Co.,Ltd 3112

Gulton Incorporated.......................... 2744

Hach.............................................. 1529

Haden & Custance, Inc..................... 3144

Hans Jensen Engineering.................. 1426

Hansen-Rice, Inc............................. 3104

Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC........... 1703

Haver & Boecker USA, Inc................ 1852

Haynes Lubricants............................ 1322

Healthcare Packaging..... Lakeside Ballroom

Heat and Control, Inc........................ 1535

Heraeus Noblelight America LLC........ 2654

Herbein + Company.......................... 2537

Hitachi America, Ltd......................... 2642

Hixson Architects/Engineers.............. 2714

Huhtamaki....................................... 1606

Hurst Boiler..................................... 1949

I.C.F. & Welko S.p.A........................ 1416

IBK TROPIC, SA.............................. 2739

Idaho Milk Products.......................... 3115

Idem Safety Switches Ltd.................. 1947

IKEUCHI USA, INC.......................... 1023

Imada, Inc....................................... 2656

IML Containers North America........... 2924

Industrial Molded Rubber Products...... 1002

Ingredion Inc.................................... 3141

Inline Engineers................................ 1039

Innovative Plastech, Inc.................... 1546

Integrated Packaging Machinery......... 2513

International Dairy Foods

Association (IDFA)....... Lakeside Ballroom

International Food Products............... 2731

Interpress Technologies, Inc.............. 2552

Interthor, Inc.................................... 1326

ISA Corporation................................ 3152

Italdibipack S.P.A............................. 1352

J.W. Winco Inc................................ 1941

JanTec, Inc..................................... 2652

JEC Ltd.......................................... 2828

Jeros A/S........................................ 1424

Jimco A/S....................................... 1423

Jorgensen Engineering...................... 1325

J-Tec Material Handling, Inc............... 2245

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.................. 1540

Kagetec Industrial Flooring................. 1040

Kaplamin Amb. San. Ve Tic. A.S......... 2610

Keofitt a/s....................................... 1422

Key Technology, Inc......................... 1213

Keyence Corp. of America................. 2643

Kinsley Energy Systems.................... 2647

Koelnmesse.................. Lakeside Ballroom

Koelnmesse Srl................................ 1319

Komax Systems, Inc........................ 2740

Kongskilde Industries........................ 1051

Kreyenborg Plant Technology

Gmbh & Co. KG.............................. 1628

Krohne............................................ 2939

KRONES......................................... 1335

Krüger & Salecker Maschinenbau

GmbH & Co. KG............................. 1746

Langguth America Ltd....................... 2337

Lantech........................................... 1845

Larplast Plastik Ambalaj San.

Ve Tic. LTD. STI............................. 1045

LAUFER Valve Technology Inc........... 1344

Lee Industries, Inc............................ 1640

Leister Technologies......................... 1152

Likwifier Division of Ensight Solutions.. 1252

Limitech.......................................... 1428

Linmot USA, Inc............................... 1518

Loos Machine & Automation, Inc........ 1528

LUBCON Turmo Lubrication Inc.......... 1453

Lutz Pumps Inc................................ 1026

MagneMotion, Inc............................. 1638

MARQ Packaging Systems, Inc......... 1349

MASSMAN Automation Designs, LLC. 1725

MATCON........................................ 2238

Matrix Technologies, Inc.................... 1743

Matthews Marking Systems............... 1525

Mead & Hunt, Inc............................. 2625

MELEGARI MANGHI SRL................. 1316

MENNEKES Electrical Products......... 1341

Meritech.......................................... 1320

Mettler-Toledo Hi-Speed.................... 2122

Mettler-Toledo Safeline...................... 2122

Mettler-Toledo, Inc............................ 2122

Meyer Industries, Inc........................ 2443

Midwestern Industries....................... 1041

Milkotek-Hommak............................ 3101

Millisecond Technologies Corp............ 3118

Miron Construction Co., Inc............... 2720

MOCON, Inc................................... 1652

Modern Packaging Inc....................... 2022

Mokon............................................ 1440

Montebello Packaging, Inc................. 1347

Morrison Container Handling Solutions. 1735

Murzan, Inc..................................... 1122

Namli Plastik Kimya Ve Gida San.

Tic. Ltd. Sti.................................... 2505

National Flavors............................... 3035

Nelson-Jameson, Inc........................ 2741

Neogen........................................... 2629

NGB-USA Plastic Modular................. 1013

Nilfisk, Inc...................................... 1143

NIMCO Corporation.......................... 2926

Nita Labeling Equipment.................... 2007

Nordson Corporation......................... 1135

Novapac Ambalaj San. VE TIC.A.S..... 1442

Oberlin Filter Company...................... 2018

OCS Checkweighers, Inc.................. 2249

Omori North America Inc................... 1300

OpX Leadership Network Lakeside Ballroom

ORBIS Corporation........................... 2838

Osgood Industries, Inc., Bosch

Packaging Technology..................... 2612

Ozge Plastik Ambalaj Sanayi A.S........ 2341

P.E. USA, Inc.................................. 2240

PAC Machinery................................ 1532

Pacific Sowa Corporation................... 2737

Packaging + Processing

OEM........................... Lakeside Ballroom

Packaging Aids................................ 1531

Packaging World............ Lakeside Ballroom

PacMoore Products, Inc.................... 2630

Pakset Plastik Amb. Ve Kalip

San. Tic. A.S.................................. 1027

PakTech.......................................... 1952

PANELCHOK................................... 1340

Parker Domnick Hunter..................... 2609

Parker Products............................... 3015

Parkson.......................................... 1042

Patlite (USA) Corporation................... 2253

PDC International Corporation............ 2535

Pecan Deluxe Candy Company.......... 1722

Pentair............................................ 2531

Pfannenberg, Inc.............................. 1847

Photonfocus AG............................... 3156

PIETRIBIASI MICHELANGELO SRL... 1316

Plascene, Inc................................... 1943

Plexpack Corp................................. 2440

PMI Cartoning, Inc........................... 2421

PMMI Information Booth. Lakeside Ballroom

PMMI Future Trade Shows Lakeside Ballroom

PMMI Media Group........ Lakeside Ballroom

PMMIU........................ Lakeside Ballroom

Pneu-Con Inc................................... 1556

POBCO, Inc.................................... 1738

Polipa North America, LLC................. 2607

Polypack, Inc................................... 2430

Polytainers Inc................................. 2547

Poul Tarp A/S................................... 1324

Powder Process-Solutions................. 2852

POWER Engineers, Inc..................... 1112

PPi Technologies Group..................... 1226

Precision Automation Company, Inc.... 1622

Pro Mach, Inc.................................. 1103

ProFood World.............. Lakeside Ballroom

Proleit Corp..................................... 1544

ProSpect Analytical Technology Inc..... 2727

PTI- Plastic Technologies, Inc............ 1009

PureLine.......................................... 1554

QMI................................................ 2745

Quadbeam Technologies.................... 3114

Quadrel Labeling Systems................. 1449

Quantum Topping Systems................ 1649

Quest Industrial, LLC........................ 2932

QuickLabel...................................... 1146

R.A Jones....................................... 1841

Radiant Industrial Solutions................ 3138

Rehrig Pacific Company.................... 2830

Remco Products Corp....................... 2252

Renold Jeffrey................................. 1527

Rexnord Corporation......................... 1705

Rinco Ultrasonics USA...................... 1343

Rittal Corporation............................. 1747

Roberts PolyPro............................... 1205

Rocheleau Tool & Die Co., Inc........... 2637

Rome Ltd........................................ 1448

Rosedale Products, Inc..................... 1944

RSM US LLP................................... 2645

Ryson International Inc..................... 1207

SANCHELIMA INTERNATIONAL,

INC............................................... 2911

Sani-Matic....................................... 2528

Sarong (North America) Inc................ 1543

Schenck Process LLC....................... 1647

Secure Risk Corp- No Slippin Way...... 2655

Senexpo International Fairs Inc.......... 1030

SensoryEffects A Division of Balchem. 2937

Sentry Equipment Corp..................... 1456

Separators, Inc................................ 2649

Serac, Inc....................................... 1303

Shambaugh & Son, L.P..................... 3018

Sharon Manufacturing Co. Inc............ 2641

Sika Industrial Flooring...................... 2255

Silgan............................................. 2821

Silverson Machines, Inc.................... 1036

Site Location Partnership (SLP).......... 1553

SlipNOT® Metal Safety Flooring......... 1542

Slot Drain Systems........................... 1353

SMC Corporation of America.............. 2024

Solbern........................................... 1222

Sonics & Materials, Inc..................... 2743

Specialty Equipment......................... 1839

Specialty Food Process Technology.... 1020

Spokane Industries........................... 3120

Spraying Systems Co....................... 2700

Stainless Fabrication, Inc.................. 1321

Stainless Motors, Inc........................ 1149

Stanpac Inc..................................... 2903

STOBER Drives Inc.......................... 1740

Stommpy Srl.................................... 1643

SWECO, a business unit of M-I L.L.C. 1110

Symbiont......................................... 2724

T.D. Sawvel Company, Inc................ 3102

Teb Plast......................................... 2928

TEKNOPAK PLASTIK SAN.

VE TIC. LTD.STI............................. 1443

Tek-Ser Seramik TIC.SAN.A.S........... 1338

Terri Lynn, Inc.................................. 2639

Tetra Pak Inc................................... 2403

The Chemours Company TT, LLC....... 3140

The Dennis Group, LLC..................... 2427

The Probst Group............................. 3128

The Whiting-Turner Contracting

Company....................................... 2504

Thermaline....................................... 2246

Tippmann Group............................... 2703

Tippmann Innovation......................... 1126

TMCI PADOVAN SpA....................... 1315

TNA North America, Inc.................... 1239

Tolomatic, Inc.................................. 1452

TOMRA Sorting Solutions.................. 1721

Totai America, Inc............................ 2128

Trepko Inc....................................... 1314

Triple/S Dynamics, Inc...................... 2349

Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems....... 1419

UNER PLASTIK AS.......................... 3040

Unitherm Food Systems, Inc............. 1714

Universal Machine and Engineering

Corporation.................................... 1445

UPM Raflatac.................................. 1446

Urschel Laboratories, Inc................... 1118

Ustun Plastik Ambalaj San.Ve Tic.a.S. 3010

VAC-U-MAX.................................... 1132

Valco Melton.................................... 1113

Varcode.......................................... 2756

Veolia Water Technologies................. 3003

Vestil Manufacturing......................... 3135

Vibroser Seramik INS.SAN.

VE TIC.LTD.STI.............................. 1048

Vincent Corporation.......................... 1054

Visstun........................................... 2752

Volta Belting Technology.................... 1644

Walker Engineered Products.............. 1420

WCR Inc......................................... 3019

Webber/Smith Associates, Inc........... 2735

Weber Scientific............................... 2726

WeighPack Systems, Inc.................. 1243

WS Packaging Group, Inc.................. 2706

Zhangjiagang City New Crown

Machinery Co., Ltd. 2646