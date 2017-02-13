Dairy Foods & BeveragesCheese

Jarlsberg Cheese launches Cheese Crisps, baked crackers made with cheese

February 13, 2017
Jarlsberg Cheese, a brand of Norseland Inc., Darien, Conn., created Cheese Crisps — crunchy baked crackers made with shredded Jarlsberg cheese. The crackers come in four varieties, including rosemary & olive oil, Chipotle and garlic & herb. The garlic & herb contains 120 calories, 3 grams of fat and 5 grams of protein per nine-cracker-serving. The suggested retail price is $3.99 to $4.99 per 4-ounce package. The crisps are in stores nationwide.

