New contest will name the milk marketer of the year

Dairy Foods and the Milk Processor Education Program are cooperating on a contest to honor the marketing efforts of fluid milk processors. Any fluid milk processor in the United States participating in the checkoff program managed by MilkPEP is eligible to enter. Marketing programs must be for milk products conforming to the CFR Standards of Identity for dairy products.

Marketing programs can include (but are not limited to) the following:

MilkPEP Programs: 2016 Olympics, The Great American Milk Drive, Built with Chocolate Milk, My Morning Protein, etc.

Events: Participation in farmers’ markets, 5K/marathon races, school field trips, etc.

In-store: Door clings, floor graphics, sampling, cooking demonstrations, spokesperson appearances, etc.

Social media: Campaigns on Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, etc.

Advertising: Print, broadcast, electronic, digital, etc.

Public Relations: Print and broadcast campaigns.

Any of these efforts that took place from July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016 are eligible for consideration. A team of judges representing Dairy Foods, MilkPEP and academia will evaluate the entries. One winning marketing program will be selected. There is no cost to enter the contest. Entries must be submitted through the official contest entry page on www.dairyfoods.com/MilkPEP-milk-marketer-of-the-year.

Dairy innovations contest

Entries are still being accepted for the Breakthrough Award for Dairy Ingredient Innovation contest awarded by Dairy Foods in cooperation with the American Dairy Products Institute. The deadline is Feb. 28. Categories are:

Innovative milk-derived or whey-derived dairy ingredient products

Innovative processing or packaging of dairy ingredients

Innovative breakthroughs in R&D or quality assurance of dairy ingredients

Innovative marketing of a dairy ingredient

Enter at http://www.dairyfoods.com/ADPI-Breakthrough-Award.